The figure skating drama from Netflix Turns out is largely set in Sun Valley, ID, at the Pinecrest Winter resort in the city of Hawkley. Although Pinecrest and Hawkley are not real places, Turns out filmed the first season in various real locations that are destinations for winter sports in North America. To begin with, Sun Valley, ID, is a real area that really attracts tourists during the winter months. It is known for its ski resorts and beautiful, snowy mountain views, just like the ones we see in the show.

Pinecrest itself is not real, but it is inspired by a combination of winter resorts, and they shot at a real resort in Canada. Actress Kaya Scodelario, who plays figure skater Kat, shared their real film location on Instagram: Blue Mountain Resort, a winter resort in Ontario. All external scenes were reportedly filmed on the resort grounds.

In Ontario you will also find the real ice rink that also serves as the Pinecrest Ice Arena for the ice scenes. Teen Ranch in Caledon, Ontario, also serves as the fictional home of Justin, Kat, Jenn and their friends and rivals. There is a local place that apparently also has to keep its own name for the show. According to a local news site, Insauga, a din scene from episode three was filmed in the local Wally’s Restaurant, which bears the same name in the show world as in the real world.

Filming was done in these smaller areas, instead of trying to film in areas that are home to the largest figure skating training centers for top athletes. In real life, many American figure skaters train on just a handful of facilities. Some of the most popular centers are in Colorado Springs; Montreal; Canton, MI; Fort Meyers, FL; Lakewood, CA; and Toronto. Look ahead to a few of the major movie locations that represent the epicents of Turns outdrama.