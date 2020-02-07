Where was Netflix’s Locke & Key filmed?

Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup at Locke & Key. Photo credit: Ian Watson / Netflix

The new Netflix original series Locke & Key is on the market today and contains an adaptation of the comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The series tells the story of the Locke family, who moves into their family’s old house after their father’s death.

Here’s a look at the scenic location where the Netflix series took place.

Locke & Key: The fictional place

In the comic series, the Locke family moved back to their parent company in Lovecraft, Massachusettes.

That makes sense, because all the ideas in the Locke & Key comic series were Lovecraftians – and the Netflix series also showed that in the finale.

For those who don’t know, Lovecraftian Horror is a sub-genre of horror that emphasizes cosmic horror and, according to the author H.P. Lovecraft. He is probably best known for stories related to the Cthulhu.

He also influenced H. R. Giger and in particular the rendering of the Xenomorphs that would appear in the Alien film series.

However, the original Netflix series was not in Lovecraft, Massachusettes, although it was a coastal town in Massachusettes.

Interestingly, it wasn’t necessarily a filmmaker change.

Joe Hill called. He named the city of Matheson, Massachusetts – named after horror author Richard Matheson.

“It was actually Joe Hill’s idea to do that. It was a tribute to Richard Matheson, one of Joe’s favorites, and it was really his decision,” executive producer Carlton Cuse told IGN. “There were many Lovecraftian elements in the Comics, and then when we put them on TV, [Joe] said, “I wanted to honor another author.”

Richard Matheson is known for the horror stories I Am Legend, Stir of Echos, Duel and Hell House, all of which have been made into films.

Matheson also wrote several stories and scripts for The Twilight Zone, including Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.

Matheson was also someone the horror author Stephen King admired very much. This is important because, as most fans know, author Joe Hill is also Stephen King’s son.

Where was Locke & Key filmed?

Now Locke & Key was not filmed in Massachusettes.

The original Netflix series was shot in Canada. In particular, the series was shot in Nova Scotia, Toronto and Ontario.

The series was shot from February 11 to July 5, 2019. Most of the filming was done in Toronto.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.