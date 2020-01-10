Where was Deadwater Fell filmed? | Image source for the drama of Channel 4

Loading...

Channel 4’s new, gritty drama, Deadwater Fell, is a gripping thriller that tells the story of a man who is accused of murdering his family.

The sleepy little village where the tragic events take place is a creation of the series, but it was filmed in real locations in western Scotland.

Here’s our guide to the places that brought Deadwater Fell to life …

Where was Deadwater Fell shooting the village of Kirkdarroch?

Deadwater Fell’s dark history takes place in a fictional village called Kirkdarroch, an amalgamation of two real places in Scotland: Dunlop and Kilbarchan.

Both villages are less than half an hour’s drive from the city of Glasgow, but due to their location in the vast Scottish countryside, they appear rather remote in the new series.

In terms of population size, Kilbarchan is the larger village of the two with 3,622 inhabitants according to the 2011 census, while Dunlop only had 1,127 in total.

Some of them appeared as extras on the show, including the party scene from the first episode, in which a local Ceilidh band performed.

Kilbarchan is known for its summer lily day celebration where thousands of visitors flock to the small village to celebrate the feast of Habbie Simpson, the city piper who lived from 1550 to 1620. The inhabitants of Kilbarchan are sometimes referred to as Habbies reason.

Dunlop’s records date back to the 13th century. In more recent history, Dunlop Hill was used by the military after World War I to track enemy aircraft that were approaching Glasgow.

The proximity to one of Scotland’s largest cities also benefited the Deadwater Fell crew, as executive producer and star David Tennant explained.

“In practical terms, you can be in the center of a big city and ten minutes later in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow. From a cinematic point of view, it’s very useful to have all these little villages in between, ”he says.

Tennant added: “It’s not the way I grew up, but it feels like a very recognizable place. I don’t know if it’s specifically Scottish, but it’s the kind of community that you see everywhere or around many places in Scotland. “

Which Scottish beach can be found in Deadwater Fell?

A central scene in the first episode of Deadwater Fell takes place on the beach as a family outing gets increasingly frustrated.

The filming took place on Culzean Beach in Culzean Country Park in Ayrshire, just over an hour from the villages of Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

On the beach there is also Culzean Castle, which was built at the end of the 18th century and can be seen in 1973 in the classic horror film The Wicker Man.

Deadwater Fell starts on Channel 10 on Friday, January 10th at 9 p.m.