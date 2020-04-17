Where To See Disney Family Singalong With Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and more

Want to hear your favorite celebrities playing iconic Disney songs? So, you’ll want to watch ABC’s Disney Family Singalong Thursday night. They will debut as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and more will sing in quarantine.

The show will be hosted by American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest, and will feature big stars and beloved Disney classics. Continue on to watch the evening’s lineup and take a look at Demi Lovato herself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o1XcQRYnSw [/ embed]

See a preview of ABC’s Disney Family Singalong.

The stars sing Disney songs on ABC Special

Singalong will be full of stars performing songs from Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and Aladdin. Check out the star-studded line below, from E! News.

“A dream is a desire for your heart to make” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“The Spoonful of Sugar” – Big Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“You Can Feel Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Wind Colors” – Tori Kelly

“Would You Like To Build A Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Disney’s Broadway company ALADDIN

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How far I go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I won’t say I’m in love” – ​​Ariana Grande

“I want to be like you” – Darren Criss

“I’m going to make a man out of you” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a small world” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under the Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You already have a friend in me” – Josh Groban

SEE ALSO: “THE FOURTH ZHAVIA ANNOUNCES THE GREATEST COLLABORATION WITH DISNEY AND ZAYN MALIK

E! Kenny Ortega will also bring together the links of the original Disney Channel High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This includes Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, who will perform “We are all in together.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rHzvOFWTRo [/ embed]

Watch Demi Lovato sing “A dream is a wish your heart makes.”

Demi Lovato performs at Disney Singalong

ABC took a look at Demi Lovato’s performance on The Disney Family Singalong. She performs “Cinderella’s” A Dream Is A Desire Your Heart Makes. ” While singing, people can be seen having messages to healthcare workers and others in key fields.

RELATED: DEMI LOVATO THINKS IT WOULD BE “VERY FUN” TO HAVE CHILDREN WITH A WOMAN

The celebrities who appear in the special will, of course, will practice social distancing and acting from their own homes. Singalong will also raise awareness of Feeding America’s coronavirus relief efforts.

Watch the special Thursday one-hour show at 8 / 7c on ABC.

.