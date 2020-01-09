Where to follow the cast of the circle on social media

Loading...

Social media influencers and influential hunters are a controversial and fairly controversial demographics, as many people ask, how far would you go to become popular on social media? Well, that’s exactly the slogan for the latest reality show from Netflix, The circle, in which viewers see a dramatized, visceral view of how influencer is cultural in an isolated environment. The premise of the show is simple, while the performance is frightening – competitors should look cool online while living in solitary confinement. Each cast member is given an apartment to stay in and completely cut off from everyone except other cast members, with whom they can communicate via The Circle, a digital platform for texting and sending messages. In order to have a chance to win $ 100,000, participants must strive for the ultimate popularity, present the person they choose and enter into alliances with the others. But like most social media, the involvement of participants can be incredibly unreal because people can sign up for Catfish personas and lie completely about their identity. In each episode, the two most loved participants can cast a different vote based solely on the digital interactions they have had.

The show is like an episode of Black mirror come to life and very much a binge-worthy series. If you have looked and you wonder who the participants really are, we have compiled a list of their real social media. Some of them update very much about their experiences in the show get started-like Instagram experience. View your favorite players while you watch The circle for the last series of episodes premiered January 15 on Netflix!