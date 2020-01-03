Where to buy the Adidas Ninja Nite Jogger and other dope products

Loading...

Welcome to the first SNX DLX of the year and especially the first of the decade. That's right, we're officially in our 20s. Again. We hope that this Christmas season brought you some sick gifts related to streetwear. If not, it's time to use these gift cards!

We are in the first days of the new year and the sneaker and clothing brands are already going hard. The quality of the drops has deteriorated last week, but luckily everything is coming to Milhouse, with great drops from Asics, Adidas, Travis Scott and BAPE rounding off the week. If you are looking for tips on how to improve your fashion game for the new year, you have come to the right place.

So open up some tabs in your web browser and let's make sure you get the best result by 2020. Let's start with a few new kicks and clothes.

Asics GEL-LYTE III OG white / red

Asics

Asic's best sneaker, the GEL-LYTE III, turns 30 this year. To celebrate the lasting effect of the sneaker, the brand has dropped a special color in 43 and a half that brings together the original color scheme of white and red-orange of the sneaker.

The GEL-LYTE III is not a popular sneaker just because it looks cool. It also has a split tongue fit, a molded EVA midsole for increased impact protection, and many other bells and whistles. Let the scientists all get excited, but do little for us superficial sneakerheads. Get them, they look great and they feel good. If you're an Asics fan, you won't want to miss them.

Asics GEL-LYTE III's 30th anniversary release will fall on January 2 for a retail price of $ 134. Collection only over 43 and a half.

Asics

Adidas Ninja Nite Jogger

adidas

This sneaker made history. On New Year's Eve 2019, Adidas launched its first sneaker partnership with a member of the e-sports community. Tyler Blevens, better known as Ninja, is an online phenomenon that few people understand. If you are well over 30 years old, you will probably never do e-sports. Whether you're a hater or just indifferent, you need to understand that people love to watch people play video games in competition. You just do it.

Therefore, it is a big deal for the e-sports community that Ninja gets his own sneaker. Do you actually need sneakers to play video games competitively? No, but gamers are the new rock stars – that is, gamers are like modern hip-hop artists, they set trends. For the special collaboration, Adidas has disguised the Nite Jogger in white and navy with a graphic "Time In" text on the right shoe and a graphic "Ninja" text on the left side.

You look good gamer-y!

The Adidas Ninja Nite Jogger is available now for a retail price of $ 150. They're sold out at Adidas, but you can find them everywhere on aftermarket websites like StockX.

adidas

LeBron VII China Moon

Nike

The LeBron VII China Moon, originally a China-exclusive moon, has officially arrived in the United States! The elegant white and gold China Moon has an exposed Max Air unit and Chinese characters, which are translated with "Little Emperor" and correspond to the nickname of the king. Even if this would have been a great couple to rock on New Year's Eve, we won't keep them in pristine condition for an entire year, we'll just pull them to hell.

The LeBron VII China Moon is available now for a retail price of $ 200. Unfortunately, they were sold out in less than a day. Grab StockX and buy it in the aftermarket.

Nike

Reebok Question Mid

Reebok

If you want to rock the somber daddy vibrations, we have the answer for you – the Reebok Question Mid inspired by Allen Iverson. With a suede and nubuck leather upper in used look, the Question Mid is as cool as the dad look can be. The furry suede sneaker sits on a lightweight EVA midsole with improved cushioning and a non-staining rubber outsole.

The Reebok Question Mid falls on January 2 for a retail price of $ 170. Include a pair in Reebok's online store.

Reebok

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep

Nike

If you want more control over your fitness program in your New Year's resolution, Nike has the shoe for you. Presentation of the first Nike sneaker developed specifically for fitness classes. The Air Zoom SuperRep has a distinctive split sole that brings the Zoom Air cushioning to the forefoot with a widened and stabilized heel so you stay balanced during circuit training and other quick exercises.

They are hideous in every way, but this is the future baby and we say put it on! The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep is released in size options for men and women, but only in two colors. We would have wished for something else for this future sneaker, but hey, who should we tell Nike to do a better job?

Do a better job, though Nike.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep is available now for a retail price of $ 120. Pick up a pair in men's and women's sizes from the Nike online store.

Nike

Swatch Big Bold jellyfish watch

Swatch

Take Swatch's updated version of the Jellyfish watch from the 1985s to the 80s. This revised version, which is part of the new Big Bold series from Swatch, extends the 34 mm case of the original to 47 mm and thus ensures a much more modern fit. Watches are a strange fashion accessory. Naysayers will say that you don't need a watch if you have a phone, but even those haters can't deny the appeal of this translucent watch. And if they still don't get it, they're just a lost thing.

The Swatch Big Bold Jellyfish is available now and costs $ 110. Go to Swatch to make it yours.

Cactus Jack JACKBOYS collection

Cactus jack

Through his Cactus Jack label, Travis Scott is launching a new collection to promote his highly anticipated JACKBOYS complications. The entire collection consists of hoodies, T-shirts and accessories with a graphic Cactus Jack of the 1988 BMW E30 M3 brand, a visual pillar in the entire JACKBOYS project. The t-shirts and hoodies are available in black, white, red, blue and brown. Other parts of the collection include a graphic T-shirt from JACKBOYS Repo and a biker helmet from Cactus Jack with a skeleton mouth.

The Cactus Jack JACKBOYS collection can be pre-ordered on the official JACKBOY website. Try it now and reserve a piece before it sells out. Each piece comes with a free digital download from JACKBOYS.

Cactus jack

Cactus jack

BAPE ABC Camouflage Flower Collection

BAPE

With the Murakami-like ABC Camo Flower collection from BAPE, you are ready for spring fashion. With T-shirts, hoodies, round necklines, field jackets and cargo pants, the ABC Camo Flower collection presents a wavy and psychedelic reproduction of the classic camouflage pattern by BAPE, which is accented with floral graphics inspired by Summer of Love.

The winter brought with it a lot of very difficult and useful looks. So it's refreshing to see something easier and funnier. The BAPE ABC Camouflage Flower Collection will be released on January 4th. Buy the looks in the BAPE online shop.

BAPE

