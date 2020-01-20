Geanie and Chris Rodgers bring Rapid Rope to the Shark Tank, hoping to catch an investor. Photo credit: Eric McCandless / ABC

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Rapid Rope is a flat nylon utility rope with hundreds of uses and the toughness to tackle them all.

Geanie and Chris Rodgers share their innovative rope on Shark Tank in the hope that one of the investors will want to put their money into this all-purpose device that can handle the toughest jobs.

The special thing about Rapid Rope is that one person can easily carry it in a small, compact container and it can be cut to length with a razor-sharp cutting edge that is located directly on the top of the Rapid Rope container.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

It can also carry a considerable load – it has a tensile strength of 1,100 pounds.

The Rapid Rope website emphasizes that it is the “ultimate utility rope” and that it is an “idea for every application”. There are even different colors because this rope is available in white, orange or green.

Will @BarbaraCorcoran make the deal? Find out on Sunday in the #SharkTank. pic.twitter.com/ggo903GSEM

– Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 18, 2020

Called a “multitool”, the idea for Rapid Rope came after it was difficult to tie something and not to find a tool to cut the rope. This is not a problem as the cutter is attached to the lid.

A new rapid rope container and 120 foot rope will bring you back $ 24.95. But what makes Rapid Rope even better is that you only have to buy the case once. A person can then buy a refill spool for $ 14.95.

Although Rapid Rope seems to be a fairly manageable rope that any outdoor person can use, is it innovative enough to tempt a shark to put their money on it?

Tune in tonight to see if Genie and Chris can convince them to sign a contract with Rapid Rope.

Shark Tank airs on ABC on Sundays at 9 / 8C.