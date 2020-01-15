Where there is smoke, there is anger as storm clouds gather

Meanwhile, a presenter on breakfast television was concerned about what CNN’s picture of a cough suppressant would mean to Melbourne’s reputation. After all these years, can it really be that we only care about being patted on the head by America and saying that we are good boys?

She was also concerned about how harmful a shift or cancellation could be to our international reputation. Later in the day, John Wylie, chief of Sport Australia, said this was far less harmful than careless disregard for the well-being of players and fans. At least he had a clear view.

The wellbeing of the players and fans came first, emphasized Tiley. It was just a matter of perspective. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s air quality has been classified as “bad”, the EPA has warned people to stay indoors, medical authorities have asked tennis officials to be conservative with the game, race events have been canceled – note that we are suddenly more concerned about racehorses welfare as a human? – but the game continued with tennis.

Only those who had the discretion to stop did so. South African Kevin Anderson had enough at the exhibition in Kooyong. But those who had to play – who played scrappers and battlers in the Australian Open qualifier at Melbourne Park. Where there was smoke, they had to shoot. They suspect that the game’s strong minds would not make it. But they weren’t here. You didn’t have to worry about smoke detectors.

Perhaps the advice behind the smoke screen was that on Wednesday there was no greater risk for the players than in a glowing north wind afternoon, which is the more common stage of the Open. But nobody would say which policy was used, or even if there was one. As far as we could see, it wasn’t very far, there wasn’t. Where that smoke was, there was only, um, veiling.

Melbourne Park, the venue for the Australian Open, is enveloped in smoke on Wednesday morning

Obviously tennis can handle smoke as long as it comes from a machine on a stage in another “promotion”.

So the day started in the smog and ended in the dark. Then a thunderstorm hit and washed away the smoke and urgency.

For now. At least now there is a precedent for what was an unprecedented problem, which is just as good, because if the forecast is correct, it may have to be called up next week during the actual Open. Where there is smoke, there should be a hard, fast and transparent rule. That much is clear.