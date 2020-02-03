‘Where the Little People Live’ is the first semester show for Goodstein Visual Arts Center

Thanks to Casper College

CASPER, Wyo – “Where the Little People Live”, the first show for the spring semester of 2020 in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center, can now be seen until 6 February.

An artist talk takes place on Thursday, February 6.

The show presents the work of Montana painter Carol Hartman. Hartman’s “large and colorful” oil paintings in the exhibition are made on birch panels and “… depict the purity of our wilderness in Bighorn Canyon,” she said.

“My artworks are usually more involved in human interaction with the landscape, in particular the impact of humanity on the environment and the resulting effect it has had on today’s landscape. The power of immersing myself in that experience during my residency at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area near Lovell, Wyoming, inspired me to investigate early “stories” from the region, “said Hartman.

The exhibition and the interview are free and open to the public. The interview takes place in room 102 and starts on Thursday, February 6, at noon.

The Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery is open from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The gallery and room 102 are located in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center on the campus of Casper College.