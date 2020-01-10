Where New York Girls are going to get their skin in shape

Loading...

Finding a good facial practitioner is a bit like finding a good partner: most of us have to look around a bit before we can settle for ‘that’. And, just like bad relationships, bad facials can leave us unhappy, dissatisfied and perhaps a little emotionally marked in the experience.

For that reason, personal recommendation is easily the most desirable way to book a facial: you want to make sure you are in familiar, capable hands – you know, the kind that can unpack without breaking the skin, leaving you pleasantly pink stays (no beet red!) after a good peeling, or give you the desired shine all year round.

Further on, a few beauty-obsessed New Yorkers share what they trust with their flawless faces.

Silver mirror

With two locations in NYC – on the Upper East Side and Flatiron – Silver Mirror is not only useful for most Manhattanites, but the sleek arrangement is also suitable for the type of facial treatment you are looking for. Some of the most requested treatments are the characteristic facial treatment (offered 30 or 50 minutes, adapted to your personal wishes), dermaplaning, LED light therapy, deep peels and a changing menu with seasonal services. Also good to note if you are traveling south of the tristate to Washington D.C. and looking for a facial: there is a new Silver Mirror outpost in Dupont Circle.

Silver Mirror Facial Bar, multiple locations. Thanks to Silver Mirror Facial Bar

Kate Somerville

On the top floor of the new Nordstrom flagship of New York lives a vast beauty room where you can get a blow-out, mani pedi, eyebrow touch or the most valuable service of all: a facial or medical treatment in the city first and foremost only Kate Somerville Clinic. From the 50-minute facial treatment to the micro needle treatment and injectable options – yes, they have Botox and dermal filler – each service is provided by well-informed and well-trained beauticians. No matter what you choose first, your skin will be tight and full in the right places, plus you have a step-by-step plan for maintaining that glow with Kate Somerville skin care products.

Nordstrom NYC: Kate Somerville Clinic, 235 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019; (212) 295-2220. Courtesy of Kate Somerville

Inderma Studio

Inderma was founded by beautician Nichelle Temple in 2017 and specializes in all the trendy treatments that you probably want to try, including dermaplaning, high frequency, LED therapy, microcurrent therapy and even gua sha, the facial massage technique that can be found everywhere on Instagram. With six years of experience in providing facials, Temple creates custom experiences for every client and offers extractions that will not tear your eyes. Tucked away in a quaint, candle-lit studio that is cozy and comfortable, check this place out if you’re looking for an instantly raised, glowing face.

Inderma Studio, 25 W 26th St, Suite 415; (929) 260-3158. Photo: Inderma Studio.

Rescue Spa

If you live in New York, Rescue Spa is perhaps the first place you’ve ever experienced Biologique Recherche, the iconic French brand known for making scientifically heavy skin care kind of sexy (and making an exfoliating fluid that smells like years old vinegar is a must-have for every famous beauty lover). You walk out of this huge Union Square location with glowing skin that is better than a filter. And with a multi-page service menu, each option gives you the feeling that you’ve just received a customized treatment … even when you didn’t.

Rescue Spa, 29 East 19th Street; (866) 772-2766.

The Sisley-Paris Spa

A romantic space in The Carlyle hotel provides a sensational experience. The main attraction? The Phyto-Aromatic facials, a series that uses some of the top rated products from the Paris brand. Or opt for a massage, wax or full body treatment (we recommend the Zen Harmony for ultimate relaxation).

The Sisley-Paris Spa, 35 East 76th Street (3rd floor in The Carlyle); (212) 660-7560.

JECT

As the name suggests, the most popular treatments on the menu in this chic West Village spa are the injectables, namely Botox. The intimate space is quaint and minimalist in design to create a light, cool, non-stuffy environment for fast and effective medical quality treatments. It is clear that the syringe is not suitable for everyone, but if you want to treat yourself to a damn good chemical peel, moisturizing face treatment or micro needles with PRP, this is a great place. Most regulars cocktail the distinctive Ject Infusion Facial with routine Botox, but some just choose the first; anyway, you walk out glowing.

JECT, 138 West 10th Street; (917) 573 6806.

Natura Bissē

If you go here, be sure to ask for the new treatment-in-a-bubble concept made for both face and body. Why? It’s all about pure air. Jump into this isolated space without contaminating particles, viral, bacterial and allergenic agents for the Natura Bissē Bubble Pure air Diamond Experience Facial. The goal is to treat your lungs and skin with quality air and to promote maximum effectiveness of the customized skin care treatment with the brand’s Diamond Extreme line (or whatever your skin needs). Think of: Bubble Boy, but a lot more glamorous.

If you’re trying this out for the first time, here’s a taste of what could happen: hydrating cleansing, customized beautician treatment, rejuvenating eye treatment, perfecting mask and exfoliating massage, and color matching treatment (a CC cream protected for you) and even).

Natura Bissē, Shibui Spa, 377 Greenwich Street (The Greenwich Hotel); (646) 203-0045.

Haven Spa

If you are looking for a variety of facials, look no further than Haven Spa in NoHo. This beautiful place has a long list of creative treatments for your face and body with an abundance of add-ons – including a vitamin C infusion mask that enhances the appearance of the skin.

But don’t stop at your face. One of our editors went to Haven for their Peach Smoothie treatment – which is basically a facial for your vulva. Hey, don’t knock it until you try.

Haven Spa, 250 Mercer Street (in East 4th St); (212) 343-3515. Photo: Courtesy or Haven Spa.

Sadick Dermatology

For famous makeup artist Beau Nelson, good skin is an integral part of the work. After all, it is what his customers on the A-list (such as Kristen Stewart and Nicole Richie) inspect while he is sitting close and personal with them.

Nelson regularly visits Luzinete at Sadick Dermatology on the Upper East Side. “I get the deep cleansing facial treatment and the AHA treatment,” he says. “Luzinete is gentle and efficient, and the service makes my skin clean and glowing for weeks”, which is crucial, given that he constantly jumps between the coasts for work. “She also introduced me to (topical gel) Epiduo,” he adds, “which I use once or twice a week to keep my skin completely clean.”

Sadick Dermatology, 911 Park Avenue (on East 80th Street); (212) 772-7242. Photo: Courtesy of Sadick Dermatology.

The Caudalie apartment

Make-up artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen works together with some of the most legendary fashion photographers of our time. It is therefore no surprise that all the images she has helped create one common thread: perfect, radiant skin.

The artist herself has a flawless complexion without foundation, partly because of her diligent facial routine – but also thanks to where she manages her facial treatments. “I love Caudalie spa … in New York City,” she says. “I receive a facial treatment called Vinosculpt, where a massage with low electric current is used to give the face a visible lift. It really works! “

The Caudalie apartment, 819 Madison Ave # 4A; (212) 265-3182.

The Red Door Salon & Spa

Felicia Walker Benson is the editor-in-chief of ThisThatBeauty, so it’s her job to know where she should be and what she should do exactly. “I am currently challenging all signs of aging with the Advanced Brightening Facial from Red Door Spa,” she says. “Rachel, at their location in Garden City, is my” glow-to “girl. With just one session my skin is visibly brighter and infinitely more radiant. Like angels actually appear afterwards! It’s full of vitamins and antioxidants, so it’s is great for hyper pigmentation and uneven skin tones. “

Red Door Spa, multiple locations.

Ildi Pekar Skincare

Makeup legend Rose-Marie Swift, founder of cult brand RMS Beauty, is known to be very specific about what she puts on her face. (That’s why her line is filled with delicious ingredients such as coconut and jojoba oil, rosemary extract and beeswax.) So those who regularly touch her face must meet her high standards.

“I see Ildi Pekar for her refined face and creative body fitness sessions,” says Swift. “She also has an organic skincare line on which she has worked for years that she uses during her procedures.” And if you like funky treatments that you probably hear about on a celebrity’s Instagram, this is the place to go See: Pekar’s magnetic cupping face.

Ildi Pekar Skin Care, 20 East 49th Street; (212) 682-6080. Photo: Courtesy or Ildi Pekar.

Joanna Vargas

Vargas may have a lot of customers throughout the country, such as Hollywood mainstays Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts, but she has gained cult-like support from New York celebrities such as superstylist Kate Young and fitness guru Taryn Toomey. “I go to Joanna as often as I can,” says Young. “I relax completely when I am with her, and it makes an incredible difference in my skin. People really notice – it is completely effective.”

“Joanna has a gift,” Toomey adds. “She lifts layers of your face non-invasively that you didn’t know you lost.”

Her signature treatment, the Triple Crown Facial, rewards an hour for $ 550 (with Vargas itself; $ 250 for another beautician). It is a microcurrent face, segmented in three steps, that literally improves the contours of your face, reduces puffiness and improves elasticity.

Joanna Vargas, 501 Fifth Avenue (on 42nd Street); (212) 949-2350.

Georgia Louise

The British beautician Georgia Louise is a favorite on the east coast of beauty wins (Gucci Westman is a customer) and actresses – and we understand why. Her signature Microcurrent Lift facial helps to do exactly that, and all her treatments focus on naturally lifting cheekbones and eyebrows, de-puffing and brightening the face and softening fine lines through deep tissue massage, microcurrent treatments and more . And by more we mean her celeb-favorite penis facial treatment, the treatment Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock praise for their youthful glow.

Georgia Louise, 114 East 71st Street (near Park Avenue), # 1E; (212) 472-1400. Photo: Courtesy of Georgia Louise.

flowering time

If you want to take the hassle and cost of choosing, booking and a two-hour monthly facial treatment, Heyday is your solution. The menu offers three facial options (one 30 minutes, one 50 and the other 75), to help avoid the anxiety associated with choosing from a never-ending treatment list that can only be assumed.

Heyday, 67 West 71st Street; (212) 796-7796. Photo: Courtesy of Heyday.

SB Skin

Sally Hansen global color ambassador Madeline Poole is one of the coolest girls in the beauty biz. And given that she has worked with just about every beauty worker, stylist, makeup artist, and hair guru in New York City, it’s no surprise that her facial practitioner is the kind of cult favorite you only hear about verbally. “I’m going to Shamara Bondaroff,” says Poole. “Everything is as natural as it can be, her creams smell great and she uses rose water and homemade tinctures. Her facials are so relaxing that I can fall asleep. “

In Bondaroff’s bed, Poole receives microcurrent facial treatments, “a non-invasive rejuvenation of facial muscles. I am not sure if I am unlucky or because I look at small fingernails all day, but I have developed some premature wrinkles This is the best and most holistic way to ease the tension. “

SB Skin, 37 West 19th Street, # 3; (917) 243-1389.

Bliss Spa

If we had to guess, we would say it was the Triple Oxygen Facial that cemented Bliss as a hotspot on the skin. The treatment includes targeted peeling, an activating enzyme package, three different forms of oxygen and an oxygen spray to awaken your complexion and make your skin clearer than when you entered. Refreshing? To say the least.

Bliss Spa, 568 Broadway # 2; (877) 862-5477.

Daphne

If you feel like your skin is not about to return, go straight to Daphne. It is a cozy space that feels like it has been plucked from a Parisian street and offers heavy, transforming treatments such as microcurrent and micro-needling, plus excellent (but soft) extractions.

With waxing, sugaring and microblading services also on the menu, this location is truly a one-stop shop. It even only carries products from Biologique Recherche.

Daphne, 375 Broome Street; (347) 382-8807. Photo: Courtesy or Daphne.

Organic Pharmacy

While the majority of the brand’s spas are in the UK, the New York store is full of luxury treatments that use only the brand’s organic formulas.

We prefer the exfoliating treatments, such as the Rose Crystal Lymphatic Facial and Hdrya Diamond Exfoliation services. But if you are looking for some good youth rejuvenation treatments, this is also your place. Several of the treatments include microcurrent aids for lifting, strengthening and hydrating so that you – after an hour of relaxation – look completely refreshed.

Organic Pharmacy, 353 Bleecker Street, (212) 929-7407.

PFRANKMD Huidsalon

If you ever visit this uptown spa, opt for the MDNA Skin Signature Facial with the leading beautician Edyta Jarosz. Or stay for the entire menu of first-class facials and other services such as chemical peels and an extensive purifying facial treatment with extractions and oxygen LED lighting.

PFRANKMD Skin Salon, 1049 5th Ave., Suite 2B; (212) 226-3480.

La Prairie Spa

If you are looking for an amazing luxury spa experience, check out the La Prairie Spa at the legendary Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York. The spa itself is small but the services are top.

The treatments are of course variations on the traditional facial products from La Prairie. Continue if you are looking for an excellent extraction session that leaves your pores free of debris and without remaining traces. Watch one of the most expensive spa treatments in this video.

La Prairie Spa at the Ritz Carlton New York, 50 Central Park South, (212) 308-9100. Appearance by Mi-Anne Chan.

NYDG Integral Health & Wellness

The New York Dermatology Group (led by Dr. David Colbert) offers city residents the full experience of a Susanne Kaufmann facial without having to book a flight to Bregenzerwald, Austria. Although the luxury wellness area offers other health therapies such as IVs and cryotherapy, the Kaufmann range is on the menu that makes us addicted. Maybe it’s because the products are so good (each collection contains a specific recipe of botanical ingredients that are suitable for certain skin problems) or that the treatments are the kind of rejuvenating refreshment our faces need when the season changes, but anyway, it’s worth the expense (and we mean excess – the Transformative Facial is $ 475).

NYDG Integral Health & Wellness, 119 5th Avenue, 2nd Floor, (212) 352-3333.

The Spa At Life Time Athletic New York

In the chic Life Time Athletic gym there is an equally chic spa where you can get a facial after the face (or simply because). The luxury location offers a variety of services, but if you want to undergo treatment, try the HydraFacial, which uses a unique cleansing aid to remove dead skin and exfoliate everything while putting antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and serums back in your face.

The Spa at Life Time Athletic New York, 605 West 42nd Street, (212) 564-1300.

Tracie Martyn

When celebrities such as Rihanna and Anne Hathaway have to get their skin in top condition, they come to this cult 5th Avenue place founded by famous facial practitioner Tracie Martyn and holistic nutritionist Marius Morariu. With a focus on microcurrent, natural ingredients, LED and the softest, hardly feeling extractions, this is the kind of facial treatment that makes your skin look better when you come out, instead of red or blotchy. After three monthly treatments, our beauty director Cat Quinn says that her typically greasy and acne-prone skin looked so much firmer, smoother and more radiant that her fiancé also started going for the wedding.

Tracie Martyn, 101 5th Avenue, 11th Floor, (212) 206-9333.

