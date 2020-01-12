Where is Winter Love Island filmed? South Africa villa location

We are used to going to Mallorca to see our sexy singles emerge and ambush, but the help from Love Island in winter will be different from the start when we head to a brand new villa on a brand new one Make place.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the new environment of Winter Love Island.

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

For the sixth series we are going to the Eagles Nest in Cape Town, South Africa to see our new Love Island candidates in a brand new villa.

The new villa is three stories high and has some exciting new features, including a boy’s dressing room, where the boys have their own space to get ready for the evening, a larger bathroom with a bath and a double shower – and ” A doghouse “.

Don’t be fooled that we will see islanders of the dog variety – the brand new feature is a pull-out bed at the front door, which we can imagine will force some of our singletons to sleep if they don’t get along with their partner.

As always, our South African villa has its own hideaway, which has been given a “Vibey” redover for the sixth series. The Hideaway has a deluxe double bed, a whirlpool, an outdoor shower and another secret compartment …

Outside in the garden, our villa has two viewpoints that monitor what’s going on and a slightly larger fire pit that seats more participants – meaning we may see more islanders than ever before …

Because the villa is so spacious, we expect much more drama, action and action for Love Island’s sixth series.

Love Island broadcasts on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays