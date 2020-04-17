Where is the Netflix movie too hot to handle?

As the 10 singles get to know each other very well, all eyes have been on the proud retreat where they live in Too Hot to Handle.

Fortunately, this is a very real place – and we have all the details on how you can visit it.

Read on to find the luxury resort of your dreams …

Where is too hot to handle filmed?

The show was made in a private house called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country of Mexico.

Punta Mita is a private peninsula located in the northern part of Banderas Bay.

The seriously secluded shelter is surrounded by more than nine miles of Pacific beaches and bays, making it an ideal hideaway for our MEPs.

And if you have the money, you can even stay at the Casa Tau retreat.

According to Trip Advisor, the magnificent villa has 12 huge bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It can accommodate up to 26 guests.

That’s not all, but there are waiters, on-call staff and even your own chef to tease your senses.

To escape the crowds, there is a private bunker-style beach and the villa has its own swimming pool where you can go diving.

And the captain’s kit even has your own infinity pool at your service.

It’s not cheap – one night in a luxurious villa will pay you back £ 15,660 a night!

We can only dream …

Too hot to handle is available for streaming on Netflix.