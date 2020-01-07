Where is the bachelor house?

Loading...

The star, the participants and the drama can change, but if there are two things we can count on season after season The Bachelor and The bachelorette, it is that Chris Harrison organizes the trip and it all goes down in the Bachelor Mansion – located in Agoura Hills, CA. But how much do you actually know about the recognizable house (except that the driveway is always wet)? Let’s start with the basics: where is it anyway?

The country house is about an hour’s drive from Santa Monica. Also known as Villa de la Vina, the property has 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outdoor space. No wonder there is enough room for all participants!

However, the beautiful house does not belong to ABC – it belongs to the Haraden family. It was built by Marshall Haraden Sr., a contractor, in 2004 after he and his wife designed it. Twice a year the couple and their children pack their bags (and literally everything in the house) and stay in a hotel for a while The Bachelor and The bachelorette be filmed for six to nine weeks.

Although you can get access to the house if you rent it for a private dinner or corporate event, every chance of a peek at everything depends on luck. It is no surprise that fans appear in the country house quite a bit. There are no official tours, but sometimes Haraden is in the mood to give some happy people a look at the property and even a swim in the pool, according to an interview with the family at Good morning America.

Do you know how the sun rises just when a rose ceremony ends? That’s because they film all night. But when that room is not used to make and break hearts, there is a pool table. Oh, TV magic!