Where is Santa Check her location on the NORAD tracker while traveling the world

If you're wondering where Santa is, the tracker of the North American Aerospace Defense Command is already live.

NORAD radars detected Saint Nick's sled leaving the North Pole just after 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, shortly after he reviewed his flight plan with his nine reindeer.

His first stops were in eastern Russia and Asia, just in time for Christmas day there.

NORAD has been tracking Santa's delivery route for the past 64 years, WJHG reported.

"His course is different every year," Sid Connor, deputy commander of the Tyndall Air Force Base told the television station. "It depends a bit on the weather; it also depends on the children being asleep."

Visit noradsanta.org to control Santa's whereabouts in real time.

The public can also track Santa's trip by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to talk live with the NORAD trackers.

"We want to make sure that he is not in conflict with anyone else so that no one gets in his way to spread his Christmas joy," said Martha Dunning, superintendent of the Tyndall AFB Air Operations Center.

The agency's annual mission began with a typo over half a century ago. On Christmas Eve 1955, a local Sears store in Colorado Springs published a Santa Claus ad.

Except the number was a printing error; instead of listing the Santa de Sears hotline number, he published the Continental Air Defense Command center number.

This led Colonel Harry Shoup to receive calls all night from children asking to speak with Santa Claus.

Instead of telling them that they dialed the wrong number, Shoup said he was not Santa Claus but could track him on the radar.

Shoup and his team spent the rest of the night answering calls, giving details about Santa's location while he and his reindeer flew across the sky to deliver gifts to the children.

Watch the video above for more information on the history of NORAD with Santa tracking.

