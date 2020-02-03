Where in the world is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine – don’t ask Ghislaine who ??? – as if many Ghislaines are roaming around. The beauty of Jeffrey Epstein, who could possibly be, could hide somewhere on this side of Uranus and no one — not a single body — seems to know where she is. Ghislaine.

She is dark and dark. The death of her press baron father Robert – somehow falling from a ship – was also dark and murky.

Here is a hint – and it is neither dark nor cloudy – that this invisible Ghislaine is visible somewhere. Try Israel. Trust mother, children.

It is well protected. And try to convince her powerful protectors that Epstein did herself.

To attempt.

Rudy is preparing his podcast

Come March comes more from Rudy tootie. R. Giuliani stands for a great revelation. He will launch his podcast. It’s at the door. Say that almost everyone in the Melkweg already has a podcast and his answer will be to you: “This will be different. These are interviews with very controversial people. You’ll see it . . . “

No longer behaves like a king

My forever good friend, whom I have loved for a long time, whose programs I have done, with whom I have had breakfast every morning, is in Beverly Hills, with whom I have shared presidential conferences, whose house I have visited, who has my house visited, whose diverse women I have known – the very special, one of a kind, super talent best in our company Larry King – has destroyed me.

A defunct Friars membership, once US Prime stamped, has come to us. The clubhouse was opened in 1957. Moses has never heard so many liners. The lunchroom fed Big Macs in the big mouths of Jackie Gleason, Don Rickles, Damon Runyon, Jack Benny, Eddie Cantor, Jimmy Durante, Ed Sullivan, Bob Hope, Gracie Allen, Alan King, Al Jolson, W.C. Fields, Milton Berle, George Burns, George M. Cohan, Johnny Carson.

A former officer was Frank Sinatra. Recently Stewie Stone. The playground on 55th Street is now a toilet. Larry is his current dean. Managing a club may not be his strong point. When big names went up and down, even their photos went away. Sy Presten from p.r .: “The bar is named after disc jockey William B. Williams. When he died, it was renamed to Billy Crystal. “There is now no room for even live players anymore. The club not only had an abundance of money problems, but also a real flood. It is closed. And Larry King threw me away because I reported it.

I love Larry and the Friars. My husband was a member. Sorry it fell and executive director Michael Gyure had to plead guilty for tax issues. I wish him good luck. May he find lasting love with a porcupine. Let’s look forward to the next big event of the club. They are expecting maybe 11 people. It is a roast for Judy Garland’s uncle.

Right stuff

On a Sunday matinee of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, the show where everything goes wrong on stage, something went well for Jerseyites Joshua Boyer and Alison Bancroft. At the final, Joshua invited the podium, bent one knee and introduced. She said yes. We’ll let you know if the marriage “goes wrong!”

Prayer focus

Question: In addition to the Brexit exit vex, there is also the prince prance – as Andy’s glands do not sweat, as Harry’s wife does not star in – so maybe Brittannia can change his prayer to “God save the children of the queen”?

Thursday night a madman jumped down and ran across the metro tracks. A conductor on a train in the center of B, panicking with emergency workers, said, “Let’s hope this fool followed the same job safety course as me. He needs it.”

Only in New York, children, only in New York.

.