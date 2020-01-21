Peter Weber is from California Credit: ABC

Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season and perfectly at home in The Bachelor Mansion. The reason is that he grew up just 10 minutes from the villa in Agoura Hills.

Peter grew up in Westlake Village, California and is still there because he lives with his parents.

Westlake Village is at the northern foot of the Santa Monica Mountains. This small town is located in Los Angeles County, but about 62 km outside of Los Angeles. The city occupies 5.4 square kilometers and is approximately 900 feet above sea level.

Westlake Village became its own city on December 11, 1981. On the city’s website, it is described as a unique community designed by a master and made of high quality architecture.

You will find both commercial and commercial businesses within the city limits as well as residential areas.

The city prides itself on special events and community events such as festivals, parades, fireworks, parks, leisure and senior programs.

Westlake Village has its own city celebration that comes about through the collaboration of nonprofits and local businesses. This event celebrates everything the community stands for and the residents celebrate the city.

Both local residents and visitors can explore the many hiking trails. You can explore Chesebro Canyon, Pentacheata, Malibu Creek State Park and Wildwood Park – all close to the city.

Before you set off, be sure to read the local etiquette to find out which paths are shared by residents and visitors.

At the Bachelor, Peter Weber announced that he often goes to line dance with his friends. So this is definitely an activity you can explore at Westlake Village, California.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.