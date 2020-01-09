Where does death take place in paradise and is filmed? Real locations for Catherine's Bar, the hut, the zoo and the Saint Marie police station

Loading...

It is called death in paradise for one reason: Saint Marie is a heavenly island with sun, sea, sand and sunsets. In fact, it looks so stunning (and so hot!) That it’s hard to see how someone is upset enough (or energy!) To actually murder someone. Would you prefer to relax on the beach?

But Saint Marie doesn’t really exist in real life – the show is shot in Guadeloupe. Here you will find everything you need to know about filming locations, from the “hut” to the police station and the town of Honoré.

Where does death play in paradise?

Death in Paradise takes place on the fictional Caribbean island Saint Marie, in the city of Honoré, This imaginary “pretty island” is said to be about a tenth the size of neighboring Guadeloupe.

Saint Marie may be a British overseas territory, but the island’s history and location means that around 30% of its inhabitants are French: it was not controlled by the British until the 1970s. The island’s main religions are apparently Catholicism and Voodoo, which means that there are some exciting local festivals every year.

Where is death filmed in paradise?

The BBC1 drama is filmed guadeloupe, a butterfly-shaped archipelago in the Caribbean. It is an overseas region in France that explains all French-speaking locals who appear as extras on the show. Well!

In Death in Paradise we spend most of our time in Honoré, where DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) heads the police. Much of the filming takes place in the municipality Deshaies, which doubles for the fictional honoré. Deshaies lies on the northwest tip of the island of Basse-Terre (the other “wing” of the butterfly is the island of Grande-Terre).

Honoré’s “farmers market” can be set up for filming if required. Local locations are often used for key scenes. For example, Death in Paradise’s first detective, Richard Poole (Ben Miller), was killed in the beautiful botanical gardens.

The nearby Langley Fort Royal Hotel serves as a base during filming. It has been home to the Death in Paradise crew as well as guest stars and actors for almost half a year, though some of the protagonists prefer to live with their families in local villas.

Not surprisingly, the hotel also has numerous guests: murder victims have fallen from comfortable balconies, and the beach and bar have appeared in many scenes over the years.

Where’s the detective’s “hut” on the beach?

DI Jack Mooney has now inherited DI Humphrey Goodman’s beach hut – complete with a hungry lizard named Harry. This rickety structure is located at Anse La Perle (or La Perle Beach), one of the most beautiful spots in Guadeloupe with miles of pristine sand and palm trees.

The hut is dismantled between the shoots so that it is not washed away when the tide sets in in the winter months.

Where is the Honoré police station?

The production company takes over a community hall in Deshaies as a police station, the priesthood becomes an “incident room”.

Where’s Katharina’s bar?

The detective and his team like to have a drink in Catherine’s bar after work, where the owner is always at hand with unusual cocktails and advice for life. These scenes are shot on a wooden deck on the city beach of Deshaies.

“It’s a real bar,” says executive producer Tim Key. “It’s busier now than it used to be. Yes, they’re happy!”

Where is the ninth series stopped?

Guadeloupe always offers new settings and locations for Death in Paradise.

“Every time we think that we have shot everywhere, our location team asks:” What about it? “Says executive producer Tim Key.” And we say, “Well, that’s amazing, how have we never seen this before ?!”

“And there are some locations for which we have always looked for the right story and have not found it, or for which we had no access. So there is a lighthouse that we always wanted to put on the screen this year. I am very satisfied with it, we are outside in the rainforest and of course on many beaches. In one episode we do a big bike race through the mountains. “

And of course there are breathtaking villas to see: “We are spoiled for choice and some of these villas are simply incredible.”

Episode one also leads us to a rum distillery that was already shown on the screen – but in a completely different context.

“We filmed it before, but not as a rum distillery,” says Key, “and we went in and they basically gave us everything. And we film in this giant, I don’t even know what it’s called, but that Piece in which the resolution is, there are gears and barrels and it just looks like it is real. It’s a working rum distillery. “

What is it like to film Death in Paradise in Guadeloupe?

“Until you are actually there and have experienced it yourself, you really don’t know,” says O’Hanlon. The heat and humidity can be overwhelming, especially in the middle of the day: “Nothing really prepares you for it.”

“Sometimes people think you’re on vacation because you’re filming in Guadeloupe,” says Tobi Bakare, who plays cheeky officer JP Hooper. “But filming on the beach is not that easy – just so people know!

“If you wear swimsuits and drink a cocktail, it’s just perfect to be on the beach, but if you film it very hard, it’s very long, it’s five months from family and friends. But the thing is, we have so many beautiful beaches and the place is incredible and the crew is like a small family that you can see year after year. It’s long, it’s difficult, but it’s a lot of fun. ”

Not that it would be difficult: there is still time for a swim in the pool or a while on the beach. Bakare assures us: “There is so much to do in Guadeloupe, there are waterfalls and volcanoes and all kinds of things to explore. And then there is a hotel with a bar! With alcohol!

“The people in the country are fantastic too, they also employ a lot of Guadeloupes, locals, so the way they have fun or will fish in the past. So you’re fishing in the Caribbean with a local who happens to be on the same crew as you, and you think God, that’s fantastic … “

