Where do you no longer have gas?

CountersteerYou are true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

I’m never without gas. I came close, but I always got to the pump on time. My sister is? She ran out of gas and in one of the worst places.

Trying to get them here for her flight, one of my sisters drove the other to the airport on the highway when the low fuel light was on. Just before the exit that leads to the terminal, the car limped on the shoulder. With the help of a friend the sister with the flight arrived just in time and with the help of a stranger and a siphon the car moved again shortly thereafter.

Luckily I was far away in the other hemisphere, so I was spared the brothers and sisters drama, at least until the next episode rolls around. At least they all came safely to their destination after those tense minutes before the solution came into view. If a flight had been missed, it would have been a mess and it would still have been a relatively simple stop on the highway side compared to other stories with empty tanks.

