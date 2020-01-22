Where do future tar heels rank in the latest ESPN 100?

Where do future UNC basketball players rank in the latest ESPN 100?

Things in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, are pretty ugly right now, at least as far as the men’s basketball program is concerned. The Tar Heels have had their first defeat in over 15 years, and if they ended in 2020 with a defeat below 500, this would be their first after a season of 8 to 20 under former head coach Matt Doherty.

Meanwhile, the tar heels have a lot to offer with the country’s third-place recruitment class for 2020. The class that has had the highest rating in North Carolina for more than ten years consists of three 5-star players and a pair of 4-stars, led by Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler and Caleb Love. The Tar Heels in the fall also include two talented offensive players in R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson.

The last 2020 ESPN 100, released on Wednesday morning, shows all five members of the Tar Heels junior class in the top 55.

Sharpe leads the group and is 11th in class 2020. Montverde Academy’s 6-foot-10, 246-pound center was barely in the top 100 at the time of his commitment to the Tar Heels. In the months since, Sharpe has played outstanding basketball for both his high school and AAU racetrack. Wait for him to appear in front of the UNC atrium next season.

Kessler’s commitment to North Carolina last fall was a little surprise. The 7-foot, 245-pound man from Atlanta, Georgia, picked the tar heels from Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida, Gonzaga, Michigan, Tennessee and Xavier, among others. He has a tremendous ability that includes a variety of post movements, great hands, and good footwork. He is a good shot from anywhere on the pitch and can build up the defense with his three-point strength. He is 14th in the Top 100 of ESPN.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE3nFgnCAo4 [/ embed]

Love, ranked 17th in the new ESPN 100, is the heir to Tar Heels, seen on Point Guard. Once Cole Anthony’s time in Chapel Hill is over, Love will head the UNC District Court. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard from St. Louis, Missouri, is of great size, athleticism, and a chance to score. He will have a lot of weapons next season and will help support a UNC courtyard that has had injuries and inconsistencies in its first 17 games this season.

Davis rose to 39th place in the last ESPN 100 and has shown an enormous amount of offensive firepower at Archbishop Stepinac this season. His advantage is incredible, and together with Love he gives the Tar Heels a lot of star power and depth in the back yard of North Carolina. He has an average of more than 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals per game this season.

Johnson, the younger brother of former UNC star Cameron, ranks 55th in ESPN’s most recent ranking. Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound striker from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, was ranked 198th in the 247Sports Composite in September 2018, one of the better marksmen in his class.

Next Topic: Cole Anthony’s Status for the Virginia Tech Game?

We know it’s a tough season for North Carolina fans. Help is on the way.