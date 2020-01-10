Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

A strong Canadian talent is critical to success in the CFL. This is what makes the draft so important and allows Star nationals to pursue large contracts in free hand.

The clubs must start at least seven nationals per game. If a team lacks top-quality Canadians and the appropriate backups, they will have problems.

Below you can see how the nine teams in the 2019 league set up their national starters.

Canadian players had 1,183 starts last year, an average of 7.30 per team per game. This number is relatively low – in the past, many teams have started eight or more Canadians regularly over the course of a season.

B.C. was the only team to launch additional international players for a notable effort in 2019 with nine or more Canadians in each of the first six games. After the eighth week, the Lions launched only once more than seven nationals.

Guard was the nationally dominated position of the league in 2019. The Canadians made 311 out of 324 possible starts (96.0 percent). It’s no wonder why so many blockers are being drawn in – practically every team starts two national guards per game.

It’s also easy to see why nationals able to play tackle have such a bonus. 83.3 percent of the duel starts were carried out by American players in 2019, which meant relatively few starts for the Canadians.

A similarity exists in the secondary level, where defensive defenders who are able to play cornerback or halfback are more important than those who play security. No team has committed to start a national cornerback for the entire 2019 season. Edmonton had ten national starts in the corner, while Toronto had eight. The security position remains dominated by nationals with a share of 79.6 percent.

The starts at the weak and medium linebacker were evenly divided at 45 per person. Saskatchewan’s Cameron Judge, Toronto’s Justin Herdman and Montreal’s DJ Lalama were the only Canadians to start at least one game in both positions.

141 of 142 national starts at Wide Receiver were on the strong side of the field. The only player who started on the border was Toronto’s Kurleigh Gittens Jr. at week 21. This gives the nationals a start rate of 87.0 percent for the field and 0.6 percent for the border.

Gray Cup finalists Winnipeg and Hamilton made up 30 of the league’s national starts. These launches were made by a combination of Andrew Harris, Sean Thomas-Erlington, Maleek Irons, Anthony Coombs, Johnny Augustine and Jackson Bennett.

The league had no national team at the quarterback in 2019. Brandon Bridge (BC) and Michael O’Connor (Toronto) were about to start, but also had no opportunity to do so. Bridge went 14-of-22 for 194 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Calgary in week 21, while O’Connor completed 15 passes for 173 yards and a score in the last two games of the season.

Other notes and treats:

Cornerback Dominique Termansen was the only Canadian to start for more than one team in 2019 (before Christ and Montreal). Offensive linemen made 503 national starts in 2019. All other positions totaled 680. Toronto’s Jermaine Gabriel was the only international player in the league to start a game with the strong-side linebacker (SAM). The Canadian Robert Woodson from Toronto started in three different positions in 2019 (corner kick, central defender and security). 17 of the league’s 25 defensive national starts were for Edmonton’s Kwaku Boateng.