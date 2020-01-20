Do the sharks want to invest in this coconut juice smoothie? Photo credit: Eric McCandless / ABC

Genius Juice Smoothies are a coconut lover’s dream and also good for the environment.

Alex Bayer is the brain of Genius Juice and he hopes that at least one of the sharks will find his full coconut smoothie so good that they can’t help but invest.

These coconut smoothies are unique because Genius Juice uses all of the coconut and there is no waste. The meat and coconut milk are mixed to form the base of the smoothie, while the coconut shell creates alternative energy and also produces coconut charcoal.

None of the coconuts are lost.

These coconut smoothies are also unique because they are vegan, soy and milk free, GMO free and contain no sugar or other sweeteners.

These Genius Juice Smoothies are available in three flavors: Original, Mocha and Turmeric, whereby only the Mocha taste contains only the smallest amount (6 mg) of caffeine.

They only contain a handful of ingredients. For example, the mocha flavor contains organic coconut meat, organic coconut milk, organic cocoa powder, organic coffee extract, organic vanilla extract and Himalayan pink salt.

Because they don’t contain preservatives, the website suggests that consumers drink their Genius juice within 24 hours of receiving a shipment.

While it’s okay to freeze the product, there is a warning that it can change the texture, and they suggest that it be consumed before the expiration date.

Those who want to buy Genius Juice are lucky if they live in New York, California, Oregon, Idaho, and some other states where hundreds of stores already sell this product. Check here if Genius Juice is near you.

If you can’t go to the store to get your Genius Juice Fix, it’s also possible to ship it anywhere in the United States. The shipping takes a total of 2 to 5 days (depending on which day of the week you order). ) Coconut smoothie lovers won’t be long in coming.

A pack of various Genius juices that contains two 10-ounce bottles, each with three flavors, will bring you back $ 39.99. However, buying in bulk is best, and a 12-pack costs $ 79.99, while an 18-pack costs $ 119.99.

It is also possible to order only 6, 12 or 18 packs of a single taste at the same price. Orders can be placed on the Genius Juice website.

Shark Tank airs on ABC on Sundays at 9 / 8C.