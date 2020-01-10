Where can I find the best price for Apple's new earphones?

Loading...

By Haley HenschelMashable Shopping2020-01-09 16:26:29 UTC

TL; DR: The Apple AirPods Pro are again available on Amazon and cost $ 234.98 or $ 14.02 less than $ 249. However, they are temporarily sold out and will not be shipped immediately.

Unless someone else gets something really gorgeous in the final hours of CES 2020, Apple’s ultra-comfortable, noise-canceling AirPods Pro are pretty much the wireless earbuds that can currently be surpassed.

And guess who’s back, back again? That’s right – it’s Amazon’s recurring offer for these bulbous little white buds (the same one we’ve all seen in last year’s Christmas shopping season). Tell your friends

The AirPods Pro is currently priced at $ 234.98 on the retailer’s website, which is a decrease of $ 14 from the suggested retail price of $ 249. This is by no means a ridiculously high discount to be fair, but it’s the largest we’ve seen with these bad guys – d. H. Good luck finding a better price somewhere else.

There is one limitation, however, and it is the fact that Amazon technically lists the AirPods Pro as “out of print”. But don’t let that put you off: if you order a pair today, you will definitely set the selling price. Amazon promises to ship them as soon as they are available and will not issue you an invoice until they are on the go:

Come to Amazon as soon as possible to claim a pair of AirPods Pro before this deal ends – here is the link.