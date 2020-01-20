CORONATION Street fans have declared a “national emergency” after the soap’s Twitter account was unable to post its sample images for this week’s episodes.

Fiz is ready to hit Jade this week with a cutting board, but all fans can think of the missing sneak peek photos. Here’s everything you need to know about the missing sample photos …

This week Fiz attacks Jade with a cutting board on Corrie

Where are the Corrie sample photos?

Coronation Street fans are stunned after the soap’s Twitter account was unable to share this week’s sample photos.

The account usually posts a series of images every week, so fans can get their solution for the upcoming episodes.

But fans are stunned by this week’s lack of preview snaps and went to Twitter to declare a “national emergency.”

Viewers who miss their sample photos flocked to Twitter to ask ITV for an explanation.

Some fans even joked about the fact that ITV needed fans to send help.

this is a national emergency .. please inform us of your safety please

– cat (@Alison_King_Fan) January 20, 2020

@itvcorrie everything is fine there

– cat (@Alison_King_Fan) January 20, 2020

we have to scroll through it and feel that disappointment, it is now part of our weekly routine

– cat (@Alison_King_Fan) January 20, 2020

we must send help

– stacey (@carlasbarlow) January 20, 2020

meanwhile in the studios pic.twitter.com/anxcaXnsl8

– stacey (@carlasbarlow) January 20, 2020

It is not yet known when – or if – Corrie will post the preview snaps for this week’s episodes.

But fans don’t have to worry because they can find their example here with preview clips for this week’s episodes.

Fiz loses it when she accuses Jade of kidnapping Hope in Corrie

What is happening this week on Coronation Street?

Hope disappears

Hope finally admits that Jade has caught the bruises on her arm this week, and Fiz is delighted when all the accusations have fallen against her.

But Tyrone and Fiz later discover that Hope has disappeared and know for sure that Jade stole her.

Fiz attacks Jade

Fiz takes matters into her own hands and breaks into Jade’s house where she finds a bag with her clothes, passports and a one-way ferry to France.

When Jade refuses to admit what is going on, Fiz hits her with a cutting board.

Yasmeen later finds that Jade is unconscious in a joke and it is not long before the police ask Fiz about the attack.

How will she make her way out of this?

Tim’s wife blackmails him

Tim is shocked when Charlie comes to his doorstep and announces that she is too fake for a divorce.

He is shocked when she later demands £ 5k in exchange for a divorce.

Bethany discovers that Ray is a creep

When Bethany misses a promotion in the bistro, Carla Bethany tells what happened between Ray and Michelle.

Bethany is appalled that Carla was forced to sign a gagging order.

Maria stays with the angry Gary

Maria attends her 12-week scan and is delighted when she hears that the baby is doing well.

Later, Maria refuses to listen to Sarah’s warnings about Gary and insists on having him as a father, the best for her child.

