The new season of American Idol starts next month and we will soon add a new artist to the list of winners. The show has been running with 17 seasons since 2002 and a lot of amazing talent.

But where are these winners now? You may know some of them quite well, but you may be wondering about a few others. Let’s take a look at all of the winners’ travels since their time at American Idol.

Kelly Clarkson

The first DSDS winner has had a thriving career, released several albums and won three Grammys. She also married, brought out two children and a children’s book. She has been a coach at The Voice for the past four seasons. She recently started hosting her own talk show called The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ruben Studdard

Ruben defeated Clay Aiken for the title of season 2 champion. Since then he has released seven studio albums and is known for his single “Sorry for 2004”. His most recent album, Ruben Sings Luther, contains cover versions of Luther Vandross songs. Ruben was nominated for a Grammy and made his Broadway debut with Clay Aiken for a Christmas show in 2018.

Fantasy barrino

Fantasia’s debut single “Believe” hit # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Since then, she has released several albums, including last year’s sketchbook. In 2006, she starred in a television film about her life. She also appeared on Broadway as Celie in The Color Purple.

Carrie underwood

Since she won Idol in 2005, Carrie has become a country superstar. She has won seven Grammys, released six albums and appeared as Maria in The Sound of Music’s live TV production in 2013. She also married NHL player Mike Fisher, with whom she has two sons. And don’t forget how she and Brad Paisley host the CMA Awards!

Taylor Hicks

Since winning Idol, Taylor has released three albums and performed on Broadway in Grease. In 2011, he opened a restaurant called ORE Drink and Dine in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. He also had a residence at Bally in Las Vegas and hosted a food show called State Plate.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin was only 17 when she won season six of American Idol. Since then she has been known for songs like “No Air” and “Battlefield”. She has released three studio albums and appeared on Broadway in “In the Heights” and “Waitress”. She married Dana Isaiah in 2017 and gave birth to a son the following year.

David Cook

David broke records the week after his idol victory with 11 songs that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then he has released several albums, has toured and even appeared in a Broadway production of Kinky Boots in 2018. He married Racheal Stump in 2015.

Kris Allen

After winning Idol, Kris’ self-titled album debuted in 11th place on the US 200 billboard. The following year, after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, he did community service for the United Nations Foundation. Since then, Kris has released several more albums, including a Christmas album in 2016. In 2017 he founded a band called The Dames. He has three children with Ms. Katy O’Connell.

Lee DeWyze

Lee’s Coronation Song for American Idol Season 9 of American Idol was a cover version of U2’s “Beautiful Day”. He won the 2010 Teen Choice Award for Reality / Variety Star for men. Since then he has released several albums, most recently Paranoia in 2018. Lee also founded the Lee DeWyze Band.

Scotty McCreery

Scotty won American Idol at the age of 17. His 2011 debut studio album Clear as Day was awarded platinum in the United States. Since then, he has released three more albums, including a Christmas album in 2012. In 2012, he also won the Best New Artist Award at the 2018 ACM Awards, Scotty appeared on Celebrity Family Feud and won $ 25,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Phillip Phillips

Phillips coronation song “Home” is the best-selling DSDS song ever. It was used for NBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games and was also featured in commercials and on television. Phillip has released three albums, most recently the 2018 Collateral. In the same year he toured with singer Gavin DeGraw.

Candice glover

The availability of Candice’s debut album Music Speaks and the single “I Am Beautiful” for pre-order immediately after winning American Idol was a premiere for the show. So far, Music Speaks is their only album, although they have since released the singles “Break Me” and “My Mistake”. In 2017 she appeared on the TV series Underground.

Caleb Johnson

Less than three months after winning Season 13 of American Idol, Caleb released its debut album Testify. This is the fastest idol winner who has released an album. In 2018 Caleb toured with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and sang “Three Kings & I”. In 2019 he released a new album with the band The Ramblin ‘Saints.

Nick Fradiani

Since winning in 2015, Nick has released an album called Hurricane and an EP called Where We Left Off. You might also know him as a lead singer on Beach Avenue. Nick has also appeared on stage in a national tour of A Bronx Tale.

Trent Harmon

Trent won the 15th season of American Idol, the last year of the show at Fox. He released the album You Got ‘Em All in 2018 after his self-titled EP in 2016. In 2019 Harmon parted company with Big Machine Records, the company he signed with after winning Idol.

Maddie Poppe

Maddie won the first season of American Idol that aired on ABC. About a year after her win, she released her debut album Whirlwind in 2019. She has had some disagreements with Idol since her victory since the show did not promote her music. Last year, Maddie toured with Ingrid Michaelson.

Laine Hardy

The youngest DSDS winner won the main prize last year. It was his second season in the series and he made an incredible comeback. His coronation song “Flame” was released after his victory and last year he started a 13-day tour of the country. We are still waiting for news about when we can expect his first album.