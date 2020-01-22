When winter comes to Florida, iguanas fall from the trees - and maybe onto the grill: NPR

A man holds a stunned iguana in front of an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday. “This is usually not forecast, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Forecasters in South Florida had warned that a sharp cold snap could result in a high likelihood of iguanas falling – and that’s exactly what happened: the National Weather Service office in Miami said immobilized iguanas fell from the trees after the Temperatures had dropped early Wednesday into the 30s and 40s.

“Verified the iguana warning and wind chill alert! This is definitely not an average day in South Florida this morning,” said NWS Miami on Twitter after meteorologist Eric Blake showed a picture of an iguana on the floor.

Tuesday afternoon, a warning was issued that reptiles could fall as South Florida had the worst weather in two years that WLRN member station had predicted.

“This is not usually predicted, but don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight, when the lows fall into the 30s and 40s,” said the NWS office in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

When iguanas are stunned by the cold, they often simply stop moving or falling in trees. Reports of these unusual sights spilled out on Wednesday mornings as people took photos and videos of iguanas lying motionless on the floor, many of them with their legs in the air.

But despite the appearance that they might be dead, many iguanas are simply revived and disappear when the temperature warms up.

The last time that iguanas in Florida were massively immobilized by cold air was two years ago when a winter storm shot through Florida. Experts say large iguanas are more likely to survive the cold – and warn that if they are carelessly treated, the animals, even if they cannot move their limbs, can give a painful bite.

Iguanas are nicknamed “Chicken of the Trees”. And there are reports in Miami that culinary-minded people seized the opportunity to catch and even sell tree-fallen iguanas.

“Tacos, anyone?” Miami Herald author and columnist Carl Hiaasen tweeted Wednesday, citing a report in the Herald that iguana meat is available on the Facebook marketplace.

Hiassen added: “As Dave Barry says, you can’t invent this stuff. Please send him your fried iguana recipes, not me.”

When Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami, announced NPR in 2018, a man in Key Biscayne seized the opportunity to harvest some iguanas and apparently hoped to recreate a Central American meal.

Magill said:

“And in Central America, iguana is a delicacy. It’s something – they are actually bred for food. So this gentleman just thought, wow, I only have a few proteins here. He’s on Key Biscayne. He takes everything in.” Those iguanas that seem dead on the tree-lined street. They turned gray and didn’t move at all and felt very cold.

“And he put them in his vehicle. He charges them as if they are stocking up on a big barbecue. When they get back in the vehicle, the vehicle warms up and these iguanas come back to life. And suddenly.” They got up and walked around in the car and it caused an accident. “

Florida and its iguanas have the worst behind them as southern Florida warms up a bit again. And forecasters say that while some areas along the coast may see a rain speck, “the chances of rain for iguanas decrease to zero this afternoon.”

Florida does not love green iguanas, an invasive animal whose burial has been blamed for the threat to infrastructure such as walls and sidewalks. They can also be a nuisance to homeowners who eat everything from flowers to bird eggs. In the summer of 2018, The Associated Press reported that iguanas “infested” southern Florida.

Last summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a press release calling on people to kill iguanas, declaring that they do not need a permit or license for public areas.

“Green iguanas are only protected by anti-cruelty laws in Florida and can be killed privately all year round with the landowner’s permission,” the agency said.