When will Virgin River be season 2 on Netflix?

The romantic drama Virgin river was a hit for Netflix in the first season, but will there be a season two? Fans of the series are lucky! According to an Deadline report, Netflix has officially ordered a second season of Virgin river. The current plan is to film season two soon and be ready for a debut later in 2020. Although there has not been much press about what season two will mean, this is what we do know.

There is enough material for a second season of Virgin river work with. The series is based on a bestseller of the contemporary Romanesque book series by Robyn Carr, which contains more than 20 books in total. In the middle of the universe of stories is nurse Melinda Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who is moving to the small town of Virgin River in the hope of a new start. It would of course not be a drama series if it were that easy. Together with Breckenridge, the series includes cast Martin Henderson, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Daniel Gillies and Colin Lawrence. The first season had ten episodes, which has become a pretty standard number of episodes for many Netflix originals; it is not yet announced how many episodes there will be in season two.

While other recent Netflix dramas such as Turns out still waiting for news about renewal, Virgin river is at full speed ahead – and it is not the only romance that has lit up the streaming platform. Deadline has also reported that Netflix has given a seasonal order to Sweet magnolias, based on a series of romantic novels by Sherryl Woods. JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays the lead role in the South Carolina set series, which is scheduled for a debut in 2020. With so many new streaming platforms coming on the market, it makes sense for Netflix to dive into new genres to compete with all the possibilities that there are!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMNjH5MlQXc (/ embed)