Michonne will soon leave the cast of The Walking Dead. Photo credits: Gene Page / AMC

New episodes of The Walking Dead are coming back very soon. The return of season 10 is now less than a month away, even if it looks like the show has not been on AMC for a long time.

The fall finale, which served as the end of the first half of the tenth season, ended for most of the main characters on a fairly large cliffhanger. It also set the stage for Michonne’s final scenes on the show.

It’s a sad realization that actress Danai Gurira has already finished her last episodes as Michonne – starting with the countdown to the time she devotes herself to other projects.

For fans of The Walking Dead who didn’t yet know, Gurira previously announced that season 10 would be their last for the show. There have been many rumors about how the authors will deal with it.

The Whisper War is coming

There will be a lot of drama in the last eight episodes of season 10. The primary action points will all be about how the survivors decide to finally defend themselves against Alpha, Beta and the rest of the Whisperers.

A lot of people on the show will die in the second half, but there are a lot of questions about how that will develop. Some of them include who will kill alpha, who will kill beta, and what role does Maggie play in everything?

When will The Walking Dead come back in 2020?

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC on Sunday, February 23rd at 9 / 8c. This is considered season 10b, in which eight episodes are broadcast in winter and spring.

It almost looks like it will be a race to the season 10 finale, with a lot of blood flowing on the screen. The overall build of the eight episodes this fall will ultimately bring big profits to AMC viewers.

Viewers should also expect AMC to start an official countdown until Michonne’s last episode airs. We have reported some theories about this before, but the answers have not yet been revealed by the authors.

What we do know is that there is still a lot to do and Negan will get a lot of screentime if Season 10 episodes tick off the calendar.

Since there is still about a month until the premiere of Walking Dead Season 10b, there is also plenty of time to watch the 10a episodes again so that you can watch them again.

The Walking Dead will air on AMC on Sunday evening at 9 / 8C this winter.