When will the Shameless Series Finale be Air?

Showtime has just announced the coming 11th season of its long-running series Shameless will also be the last. Do we already know when the Shameless series final will air? There is still no exact date for the final, but the announcement of the final season came with a little information about when we could expect the final appearances of the Gallaghers on our screens.

The last season, unlike many previous seasons, will be broadcast in the summer – and not next year, but this year, only months after season 10, is it over. In fact, season 10 has not even been broadcast; the season finale is scheduled for January 26.

“This summer it will be a final hurdle for the Gallaghers and their unique mix of love and lechery,” said Gary Levine, president of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, in a statement to Deadline. “John Wells and his gifted cast promise to take Shameless and if we know Gallaghers, as we all do, that is not an empty threat. . . The characters from Shameless Showtime viewers have laughed more and brought tears and pure pleasure than any other program in our history. Although we are sad to say goodbye to the Gallaghers, we could no longer have confidence in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series in the right way Shameless conclusion.”

Realistically speaking, a summer date probably means a late summer or early fall finale. Every season from Shameless (except, random, season nine) has had exactly 12 episodes, so it is at least a bit likely that the last season will follow. Twelve episodes during 12 weeks means about three months between the season premiere and the season finale. So a premiere in June would mean a final in September and a premiere in July would bring the final closer to October. Because the show is advertised as a “summer” series, we expect most episodes to be broadcast in the summer, so maybe a premiere in May or June and a final in August or September? For now, we will continue to speculate until Showtime releases more information about the final bow of the drama.