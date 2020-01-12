“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” marked the end of the Skywalker saga of the Star Wars films. Rumors immediately broke out about the new Star Wars movie, and some are starting to gain traction on the Internet.

What is going on: Recent reports suggest that the next Star Wars film will focus on the era of the High Republic, which lasts between the end of the Jedi-Sith War and the start of The Clone Wars, according to Forbes.

The period occurred around 400 years before the Star Wars prequel series.

The period is after the events seen in “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic”.

New evidence: Lucasfilm and Disney may have alluded to the new era based on a Star Wars comic book that was released this week.