“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” marked the end of the Skywalker saga of the Star Wars films. Rumors immediately broke out about the new Star Wars movie, and some are starting to gain traction on the Internet.
What is going on: Recent reports suggest that the next Star Wars film will focus on the era of the High Republic, which lasts between the end of the Jedi-Sith War and the start of The Clone Wars, according to Forbes.
- The period occurred around 400 years before the Star Wars prequel series.
- The period is after the events seen in “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic”.
New evidence: Lucasfilm and Disney may have alluded to the new era based on a Star Wars comic book that was released this week.
- In “The Rise of Kylo Ren”, Luke Skywalker, Ben Solo and Lor San Tekka – the old man seen at the start of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” – consult to find artifacts to help save the Jedi Order, according to ComicBook .com.
- Lor San Tekka reveals the story of the era of the High Republic, which fuels rumors that the new Star Wars film will take place during this period.
- Lor San Tekka: “I think that after all my wanderings, I can recognize the description of a Jedi outpost when I hear it, Luke … This is probably the era of the High Republic. was a period of greatly extended Jedi activity across the galaxy. ”