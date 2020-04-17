When will the Netflix extraction be released?

A new thrill of action film is coming to Netflix – the one that sees Thor star Chris Hemsworth taking on the role of a troubled black market mercenary.

Described as a “soul-seeking contest for survival,” this exciting film marks the debut of director Stunt Coordinator Sam Hargrave and promises to leave viewers on the sidelines.

When does it fall, what is it talking about and who else is in it? Here’s what you need to know.

When will mining in the UK be released?

The mining will land on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

What is extraction?

Based on the comics Cuidad – created by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman – Extraction tells the story of black market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is sent to Bangladesh to save the kidnapped son of drug lords.

Originally titled Dhaka, the film was renamed the fire brigade before it was offered for mining in February this year.

It was directed by Sam Hargrave – who starred as Chris Evans in the double film Captain America: The Winter Soldier – and was produced by brothers Russo, Joe and Anthony (Avengers: Endgame).

Who stands for extraction?

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Snow White and Hunter) plays the main character Tyler Rake, Rudhraksh Jaiswal is kidnapped by boy Ovi Mahajan.

Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Revenge of the Salazar) plays Nik Khan, David Harbor (Stranger Things) takes Gaspar – another mercenary – and Pankaj Tripath stars Ovi’s father, Ovi Mahajan Sr.

Is there a trailer?

There is. You can watch it here, below.

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6P3nI6VnlY (/ attach)

The statement will be released on Netflix on April 24, 2020. If you want to watch more, watch our TV schedule.