When will the Kardashians return in 2020?

The upcoming season of KUWTK features more drama from Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. Credit: E!

Fans want to know when Keeping With The Kardashians will return in 2020. It’s been almost two months since the season 17 finale of hit E! showed air.

It may not have been long ago, but for KUWTK fans it is a lifetime. Even though so much of Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s life is played on social media, fans still can’t get enough of the reality TV show.

After 17 seasons, it’s unbelievable that the show is still so popular, but people are obsessed with everything the famous family does and can’t stop seeing them. The show is shot months in advance. So when the drama takes place in real life, viewers wait for it to play on the screen.

The delay fascinates fans even more, prompting them to tune in to KUWTK to see how the family deals with certain situations, such as the whole Khloe, Tristian Thompson, and Jordyn Woods scandal.

When does KUWTK 2020 return for season 18?

E! hasn’t started promoting Season 18 of KUWTK. On the network’s website for the show, only the new season in spring 2020 is given. However, Google reports that season 18 premiere, episode 1, will take place on Sunday, March 29.

The timing should match KUWTK’s placement in 2019. Season 16 premiered on Sunday, March 31, and Season 17 on Sunday, September 18. In previous years, the reality TV show had two seasons a year with about 12 episodes per season.

Fans should expect E! You can now start promoting the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians every day. The network usually gives an insight into the new seasons four to six weeks before the premiere.

Will Kourtney Kardashian appear in season 18 of KUWTK?

The end of last season included an act in which Kourtney wanted to take a step back from filming the series.

Kim and Kourt argued that they weren’t filming because it meant Kim and Khloe had to pick up the slack. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that the tension between her and Kourtney is moving into season 18.

Last November, Kourtney announced that she was taking a step back from the Family Reality TV show to focus on her three children. Based on what Kim Ellen said, it looks like Kourt will be performing in the coming season, but it can happen occasionally.

Kourtney insisted that she didn’t want to film so much of her life. She has spent over a decade broadcasting her dirty laundry on TV, and even filmed the birth of two of her children.

The Poosh founder turned 40 last year and is ready to live outside the limelight.

Stay up to date The Kardashians are returning to E! in spring 2020.