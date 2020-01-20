The lightning (Grant Gustin) shoots a kind of laser gun. Photo credit: The CW

Flash will soon return with its first episode after the five-part crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it looks like Team Flash is having trouble adjusting.

At first, it looks like everyone is excited that the crisis is over and things are back to normal. Only things are not normal. The crisis changed everything, combined the earth and changed the timelines. There is no longer a normal, at least not yet.

Barry and Iris meet again for a romantic dinner, but just because the crisis is over doesn’t mean there are no threats. Iris is in danger because of a story she is investigating, something about a secret organization that works in Central City. It’s probably the same story she’s been working on, whoever trades with meta-people as weapons.

A new meta-villain threatens Team Flash with purple lasers. Photo credit: The CW

A leather man with a long braid and an eye patch runs for his life from a silvery futuristic woman with purple laser sunglasses and a matching weapon. Not only is she after this guy, she also saw her sneak up on Joe! Barry says he’ll do anything to protect those he loves.

But Iris doesn’t behave like her. It seems like they are having trouble connecting, which is not surprising since she has spent the past few months preparing for a life without Barry. You might feel a little separated from him.

Iris (Candice Patton) asserts herself in a bar fight. Photo credit: The CW

She also has this crazy story she’s working on. It’s super dangerous, but it looks like she’s taking good care of herself.

We hear her say that she is no longer the woman in need. Although she has asserted herself for most of this series, I have never seen her as a virgin. I mean, she was submerged by a skyscraper to save Barry. She is a bada ** and this promo shows how she kicks a **.

Katee Sackoff returns as Amunet Black in The Flash. Photo credit: The CW

It is not surprising that Katee Sackoff’s Amunet shows up underground in all of these dodgy meta deals.

We also see Ralph, who doesn’t always appear in episodes. So it’s nice to see that he’s back. He saw him jump through a door, but not as an elongated man. Maybe he’s playing Private Eye in this episode.

The rest of the promo is a lot of action, weapons, and fighting. Caitlin, who is always so balanced and wise, thinks that with all these changes to the timeline, it might be good to take a moment to find out who we want to be in this post-crisis world.

The Flash will return to The CW on Tuesday, February 4th, at 8/7 a.m.