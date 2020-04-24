When will the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite go on sale?

Being stuck indoors has meant that many of us turn to electronic entertainment to try to get us through isolation. Gaming also offers a place to interact with other people if you only do it from afar.

For this reason, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite devices seem to have arrived at just the right time – popular games like Animal Crossing have been revived for new consoles and are available for digital download.

So far, the Nintendo Switch Lite has been available in three colors; yellow, turquoise and gray. But now Switch Lite is available in light coral pink.

Like the demand for the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite is often sold out at many popular retailers. Prior to launch, the new coral switch has been available for pre-order, and again, many sites, including Amazon, have sold out with gamers in anticipation of a new pink device.

Here’s everything you need to know about the launch of the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite.

When will the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite be launched?

The release date for the new color device is Friday, April 24, 2020.

How Much is Coral in the Nintendo Switch Lite?

Coral Nintendo Switch Lite is retailed at a price similar to existing console paints. Prices are usually at £ 199.99.

Who has the coral Nintendo Switch Lite in stock?

The new paint is available from retailers, including:

As the new color has proven popular, it is likely that it will not last long!

If you buy from eBay or Amazon, be sure to check the seller details.