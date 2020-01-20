Larry David stars in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10.Credit: HBO / YouTube

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

The HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to season ten this evening. The last season ended in December 2017.

Fans were looking forward to the show’s return for another season after HBO announced the extension for season 10 immediately after the end of season 9.

The ninth season premiered on HBO in October 2017 after a six-year hiatus. Season 8 ended in September 2011.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Season 10 began shooting in October 2018. The announcement came in December 2019 that the show would premiere in January 2020.

Although a two-year hiatus was a long wait for the show, many fans were relieved that they didn’t have to wait another six years for season 10.

If you’ve been worried about the exact date and time of the season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Air on HBO, you’ll find everything you need to know here.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Premieres January 19 on HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres tonight (Sunday, January 19, 2020) at 10:30 / 9:30 a.m. on HBO. According to the HBO, today’s episode will also be available on demand on Monday, January 20.

The season’s premiere broadcast tonight is titled Happy New Year.

How many episodes will there be in season 10?

There have been 10 episodes in previous seasons of the series. Season 10 is expected to show 10 episodes.

Here is the list of episodes for the season:

Episode 2: Side Sitting (January 26, 2020)

Episode 3: Artificial Fruits (February 2, 2020)

Episode 4: You Won’t Make Me Say Bad (February 9, 2020)

Episode 5: Insufficient Praise (February 16, 2020)

Episode 6: The Surprise Party (February 23, 2020)

Episode 7: The Ugly Section (March 1, 2020)

Episode 8: Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry (March 8, 2020)

Episode 9: Beep Panic (March 15, 2020)

Episode 19: The Spite Store (March 22, 2020)

Limit your enthusiasm trailer

HBO released the official trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 on December 11th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7bnE6XiOEQ (/ embed)

A teaser for the upcoming season was already released on December 8th:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjnbB7IwJG4 (/ embed)

Tame your enthusiasm cast

Curb Your Enthusiasm In season 10, the main characters from previous seasons return, including Larry David (as himself), Jeff Garlin (as Jeff Greene), Cheryl Hines (as Cheryl David), Susie Essman (as Susie Greene) and JB Smoove ( as Leon Black).

Others appearing in the season include Ted Danson (as himself), Richard Lewis (as himself), Briga Heelan, Lennon Parham, Saverio Guerra, Megan Ferguson and Phil Rosenthal.

Richard Kind is expected to return as Andy (Larry’s cousin) and Kaitlin Olson as Becky (Cheryl’s sister).

Fans can also expect cameos from Jane Krakowski, Mila Kunis, Laverne Cox, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Ed Begley Jr., Abby Jacobson, Vince Vaughn and Timothy Olyphant, according to Newsweek.

Content: What can you expect in season 10?

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry David, who plays a fictional version of himself as a retired TV writer and producer in Los Angeles.

According to the synopsis for Season 10 of HBO, which arrived with the official trailer released on YouTube:

“Larry David is playing … Larry David who lives a good life in Los Angeles and stumbles through one faux pas after another.”

Another summary of the HBO website is:

“In the season premiere, Larry starts the new year with a new rival – Mocha Joe. Later, at a Jeff and Susie cocktail party, Larry gets involved in meal plans and has a misunderstanding with a caterer. “

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premieres tonight (Sunday, January 19) at 10:30 / 9:30 a.m. on HBO.