When will season 3 be on Netflix?

It’s official: Netflix has just been updated YOU for a creepy 10-episode third season. Come on – we couldn’t expect Joe Goldberg to settle for a fairytale ending, right? But now that we know Joe is back, when exactly should we expect him to return? Fast better.

The official Twitter page for on Tuesday YOU tweeted a short teaser with the caption: “Goodbye, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming.” The video itself flashed a spicy announcement with the text: “New year, new you. You S3.” We know that we are also obsessed with the pun.

According to a report from Deadline, the third season will premiere in 2021. Speculatively from the release dates of the first two seasons, season three is expected to YOU around the holidays, maybe early January. While season one technically premiered on Lifetime on September 9, 2018, Netflix picked it up and released it on December 26. Exactly one year later, Netflix dropped season two right after Christmas. There is a possibility that we can get season three even faster, but we just keep our fingers crossed at this point

So let’s talk about when we will see him in the third season in Joe’s life. Season two gave us the most curvy turns, with love revealing that she herself was a passionate murderer, first sacrificed her au pair, and later killed Delilah and Candace. She pays the police to keep her and Joe free of dirt. We see her later with her mother and completely pregnant, greeting Joe while carrying bags in their new home.

Just as we think Joe’s stalker days are over, he crawls to his book-flipping neighbor. When season three immediately begins where the series ends, we see Joe juggling a newborn with a potential new victim. Something gives us the feeling that love will not be satisfied. But hey, soap-like dramas are just as big YOU like the murders.