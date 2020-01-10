When will season 2 of the High School Musical Series come out?

Loading...

If you immediately fell in love with Disney + ‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series after watching the first season, feel free to get attached. The new mockumentary-style show, which premiered on the streaming service on November 12, 2019, has already been updated for a second season.

So when can we expect new episodes? The production for the second season is said to start at the end of January and Disney + recently included the series in its promotional video for the upcoming 2020 titles. When production started for season one, it started in February 2019 and the first season was finally released on November 12, 2019, which could be a release date for season two from October 2020.

Season one follows a group of students from the fictional East High who decide to produce the HSM movie. However, it seems that they will not adhere to the status quo for the second season. Showrunner Tim Federle confirmed that the students are not going High School Musical 2 in the second season. “I think we’ll always be a group of Wildcats on East High,” he told POPSUGAR. “I don’t think the spirit of the way I want to keep telling these stories is that every three pages is a Zac Efron joke. First of all, because I think you can go to that source so many times before it dries up And secondly, because to my great joy, while I think we have a bunch of closet fans from the original franchise who said they wouldn’t watch it, probably tuned in and realize like, “Oh, I like this. It’s actually brand new and it’s celebrate my youth instead of ruining it. “The truth is that I don’t think the final result of the show is the power of those beautiful three films. I think it’s built on this new generation of actors.”

Although it is disappointing that we do not see remakes of hits such as ‘Fabulous’ or ‘Bet on It’, it is also understandable. Although the show has marketed itself as a new show of the beloved HSM franchise, it also distinguishes itself with original music and new storylines.

Which musical will the series play next? Although the cast has their theories, Sofia Wylie personally hopes for it Hamilton – they are just curious to see what the writers then come up with. “We are all just excited to see what musical they decide to do and how all of our characters are progressing,” Wylie told POPSUGAR. “There is so much more that we can grow as our characters and as people, and it’s just so much fun to be back in Utah together.”