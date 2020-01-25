When will Novak Djokovic play at the Australian Open next time?

Novak Djokovic is an unrelenting force on the pitch and once again demonstrates his skills at the Australian Open.

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominated Wimbledon and the French Open, the Serbian star owns the Australian Open after setting a record of seven titles down under.

Djokovic’s path will become more and more difficult during the tournament, but is expected to go all the way again.

RadioTimes.com keeps you up to date with the latest details on Novak Djokovic’s next game and how to watch him play.

Complete Australian Open guide with TV and live stream details.

When will Novak Djokovic play next?

Next game: (14) Diego Schwartzman – Novak Djokovic (2) – Fourth round of the Australian Open

Date: Sunday, January 26 / Time: After 3:00 p.m. UK time

This is how you see Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosport broadcasts the tournament exclusively live on its channels and on the Internet.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime