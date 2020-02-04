When will Midsomer Murders be back on ITV? Series 21 air date and time

The UK’s longest running contemporary detective drama is back! Yeah, sort of. After ITV started dripping our Midsomer Murders series 20 in March 2019, the new decade will herald a whole new series.

Here’s everything you need to know …

When will Midsomer Murders be back on TV?

The last two episodes of series 20, previously unseen in the UK, were broadcast in early January 2020.

Series 21 started on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 p.m. and continues after a one-week break for the National Television Awards Tuesday 4 February at 8 pm on ITVwith Episode 2 (The Miniature Murders).

When were the previous episodes broadcast?

In the UK, Midsomer Murders’ Series 20 began in March 2019 with episode one (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and episode two (Death of the Small Coppers)

This was followed by episode three (Drawing Dead) in May and episode four (The Lions of Causton) in August, before episode 5 (Till Death Do Us Part) was broadcast on Monday January 6, 2020 and episode 6 (Send in the Clowns) broadcast on Tuesday, January 14.

These long episodes complete the six-part series. And if you want to watch them right now, both are available to stream on Britbox already.

Series 20 has already been broadcast internationally.

Will there be a series of Midsomer Murders?

It is not yet confirmed whether the long-term program will return to ITV for series 22 – we will keep this page updated with news items.

Who is playing in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh year in a row, with Nick Hendrix by his side as DS Jamie Winter.

This series is also returned by Fiona Dolman as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby, as well as Paddy the dog – the “loyal dog mate of the family.”

For series 20, Annette Badland of EastEnders joined the team as “formidable” new pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins. She replaced pathologist Dr. Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who moved to Canada at the end of series 19.

Neil Dudgeon introduced the character and said: “It is always very exciting when we get new characters with the band and this series has a new pathologist, Dr. Fleur Perkins. The team found it interesting to introduce a character that Barnaby would test, someone with whom he would have a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does exactly that.

“She’s not what we expect to start with and she challenges Barnaby and Winter a lot in different ways – she is clearly very good at her job and she can be fairly direct, which is brilliant. She also has a very surprising sense of humor. Where the series is spreading, these are small revelations about her personal life and romantic history, which are very entertaining because she is a woman with an eventful past. “

Badland added: “Fleur is very possessed, she has a colorful past with many men and lovers, she drives a very chic black Jaguar cabriolet and she doesn’t like to suffer from fools. She will never be intimidated by police work men because she has her domain and her skills and she does it to the best of her ability. Fleur is someone who would use a scalpel to cut her apple in the lunchroom. “

Who is playing in Midsomer Murders?

Danny Mac as Anton Walsh

The first episode of ITV’s 21st series by Midsomer Murders will show an unlikely crossover with another controversial British show and competing flagship BBC’s flagship entertainment show: Strictly Come Dancing.

The episode, called The balance point, set against the backdrop of Midsomer’s snappily entitled Paramount Dance Extravaganza, the local ballroom dance competition, and takes place after the death of a dancer.

Four former Strictly finalists shine in the episode (alternately as victims and suspects), including: series 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), series 11 second Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who finalist in series 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the last three in series 16.

Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, Christopher Timothy as Ted Barnaby and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby

Christopher Timothy also guest stars like Ted Barnaby, the father of John, whose arrival at the family home caused some friction for the Barnabys …

