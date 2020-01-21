Britain’s oldest contemporary detective drama is back! Well, roughly. After ITV started feeding us Series 20 of the Midsomer murders in March 2019, the new decade will usher in a brand new series.

Here you will find everything you need to know …

When is Midsomer Murders on TV again?

The last two episodes of Series 20, previously unseen in the UK, were broadcast in early January 2020.

Series 21 gets on the way Tuesday, January 21 at 8 p.m. on ITVWith Episode 1 (equilibrium point),

However, episode 2 (The Miniature Murders) will not air the following week due to a clash with the National Television Awards, which means it is likely to air in February.

When were the previous episodes aired?

In the UK, Midsomer Murders series 20 started in March 2019 with the first episode (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and the second episode (Death of the Small Coppers).

This was followed by episode three (Drawing Dead) in May and episode four (The Lions of Causton) in August, before episode 5 (Till Death Do Us Part) on Monday, January 6, 2020, and episode 6 (Send in the Clowns) were broadcast. broadcast on Tuesday, January 14th.

These full-length episodes complete the six-part series. And if you want to see them NOW, you can already stream both of them on Britbox.

Series 20 has already been broadcast internationally.

Will there be another series of Midsomer murders?

It has not yet been confirmed whether the long-term series 22 series will return to ITV. We will keep this page up to date with all the news.

Who is the main character in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh consecutive year, with Nick Hendrix at his side as DS Jamie Winter.

Fiona Dolman as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby and Paddy the dog – the “faithful dog companion” of the family – also return to this series.

In series 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the team as “impressive” new pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins at. It replaced the pathologist Dr. Came Karimore (Manjinder Virk) who moved to Canada at the end of Series 19.

Neil Dudgeon introduced the character and said: “It is always very exciting when new characters are added and we have a new pathologist in this series, Dr. Fleur Perkins. The team found it interesting to introduce a character who is testing Barnaby, someone he has a more provocative relationship with, and Fleur does just that.

“It is not what we expect, and it challenges Barnaby and Winter in many ways. She is obviously very good at her job and can be very direct, which is awesome. She also has a very surprising sense of humor. Throughout the series, these tiny revelations are spread about her personal life and romantic story, which are very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past. “

Badland added: “Fleur is very confident, she has a colorful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very chic black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t like to suffer from fools.” She will never be intimidated by men’s policing because she has her domain and skills and does it to the best of her ability. Fleur is someone who uses a scalpel to cut her apple open in the canteen. “

Who will appear as a guest star in Midsomer Murders?

Danny Mac as Anton Walsh

The first installment of ITV’s 21st series by Midsomer Murders will feature an unusual crossover with another high-profile British show and rival broadcaster’s BBC flagship entertainment show: Strictly Come Dancing.

The episode called The point of balance, plays against the backdrop of Midsomer’s rapidly titled Paramount Dance Extravaganza, the local ballroom dance competition, and takes place after the death of a dancer.

Four former Strictly finalists subsequently play the leading role (different as victims and suspects), including: the winner of the sixth series, Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), the runner-up of the 11th series, Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street) and Danny Mac (Hollyoaks) a Series 14 finalist and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who reached the last three in Series 16.

Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, Christopher Timothy as Ted Barnaby and Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby

Christopher Timothy is also a guest as Ted Barnaby, John’s father, whose arrival at the family home brings some friction for the Barnabys.

