Britain’s oldest contemporary detective drama is back! Well, roughly. ITV has been feeding us with the 20 series from Midsomer Murders since March 2019. Now the broadcaster should finally broadcast the last two episodes of the series.

When is Midsomer Murders on TV again?

CONFIRMED: In January 2020, two new episodes of Midsomer Murders will be aired that have not previously been seen in the UK.

Episode 5 (Until Death Does Us Part) will air on ITV on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

Episode 6 (Send the Clowns) will air on ITV on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

These full-length episodes complete the six-part series. And if you want to see them NOW, you can already stream both of them on Britbox.

When were the previous episodes aired?

In the UK, Midsomer Murders series 20 started in March 2019 with the first episode (The Ghost of Causton Abbey) and the second episode (Death of the Small Coppers).

This was followed by the third episode (Drawing Dead) in May and the fourth episode (The Lions of Causton) in August.

Series 20 has already been broadcast internationally.

Will there be another series of Midsomer murders?

Yes! Series 21 is already under construction. Production will start in March 2019. A broadcast date has not yet been fixed.

Who is the main character in Midsomer Murders?

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby for the seventh consecutive year, with Nick Hendrix at his side as DS Jamie Winter.

Fiona Dolman as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby and Paddy the dog – the “faithful dog companion” of the family – also return to this series.

In series 20, EastEnders’ Annette Badland joined the team as “impressive” new pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins at. It replaced the pathologist Dr. Came Karimore (Manjinder Virk) who moved to Canada at the end of Series 19.

Neil Dudgeon introduced the character and said: “It is always very exciting when new characters are added and we have a new pathologist in this series, Dr. Fleur Perkins. The team found it interesting to introduce a character who is testing Barnaby, someone with whom he has a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does just that.

“It is not what we expect, and it challenges Barnaby and Winter in many ways. She is obviously very good at her job and can be very direct, which is awesome. She also has a very surprising sense of humor. What flows through the series are these tiny revelations about her private life and romantic story that are very entertaining as she is a woman with an eventful past. “

Badland added: “Fleur is very confident, she has a colorful past that includes many husbands and lovers, she drives a very chic black Jaguar convertible and she doesn’t like to suffer from fools.” She will never be intimidated by men’s policing because she has her domain and skills and does it to the best of her ability. Fleur is someone who uses a scalpel to cut her apple open in the canteen. “

Who will appear as a guest star in Midsomer Murders?

Guest stars for the first two episodes were Elaine Paige, Angela Griffin, Jason Merrells, Anita Harris, Tony Gardner, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (who was subsequently the 100th anniversary), Mark Benton and Peter Egan.

Comedian Bill Bailey was featured in an episode about a comic book convention, and the series also features appearances by Nick Farrell, Kelly Brook, Jason Watkins, Richard Rankin from Outlander and Tamzin Outhwaite.

EastEnders’ Don Gilet played a battered athletic coach, Bill Viner, in The Lions of Causton.

In the fifth episode we also see an appearance by Liz Fraser, who has died since filming. Dudgeon says: “I was very sad to hear that she died. Liz is an icon of the vanishing age and it was amazing to have her on the show. “

As a result, Call the Midwife actress Fenella Woolgar and Maya Sondhi from Line of Duty can be seen.

What will happen in Midsomer Murder’s 2o series?

How was teased at the beginning of series 20 …

Research by DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter will lead them to a cursed brewery, an elite intellectual society with a dark past, a killer comic festival, and a circus of horror.

Neil Dudgeon said: “In this series, Barnaby learns more about Winter’s life and what he does when he’s not on duty. As they grow closer together, we see that Winter becomes part of the Barnaby family, which is great – their relationship continues to grow and enrich them both. “

Nick Hendrix added: “You hear and see little of Winter’s private life outside of policing because we only have one episode to introduce the audience to all these wild, wonderful and eccentric characters.

“However, this Winter series is personally involved in an investigation and romantically involved in a young and fairly attractive woman who is part of the case and unwittingly makes herself the murderer’s target.”

