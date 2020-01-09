When will Margaret Fleming disappear on BBC Two? | Time, review

Loading...

With its new two-part documentary series, BBC Two gives viewers an insight into the processes of a murder trial.

Margaret Fleming’s disappearance follows an important case that happened in 2019, in which caregivers Edward Cairney and Avril Jones were accused of the murder.

What is the murder trial: Margaret Fleming’s disappearance?

Two-part documentary about the investigation and trial of two caregivers accused of murdering Margaret Fleming and claiming benefits on her behalf for 16 years.

The trial of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones continues, including testimony from Jean McSherry, the former partner of Margaret’s father Derick, and Margaret’s former teacher Jacqueline Cahill.

The program also follows senior investigative officer Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone when he revisits Margaret’s abandoned home at Seacroft, Inverkip.

Do you have a rating?

Radio Times Critic Alison Graham had the following to say about the second episode:

“A police officer gets angry at a listless Avril Jones, who is interviewed in 1999 about the disappearance of a vulnerable young woman, Margaret Fleming. “I can’t stress enough you’re here for murder – you don’t seem to care about this little girl.”

“Jones and her co-supervisor Edward Cairney are both later tried in Scotland for being charged with Margaret’s murder, and the cameras follow the case when the prosecution begins to convince the jury that Margaret is dead by her hands, though a body has never been found.

Cairney is combative with the prosecutor and claims that Margaret is still alive. But there is compelling evidence that raises doubts about the letters she is said to have written to the couple. “

When is murder trial: Margaret Fleming’s disappearance on BBC Two?

Margaret Fleming’s disappearance ends with BBC Two Thursday, January 9th at 9 p.m., Both episodes can then be viewed on BBC iPlayer.