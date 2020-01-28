When will Justin Bieber release his fifth album?

Attention, Beliebers: Justin Bieber has new music on the way! Four years after the release of his Target album, the 25-year-old singer announced that he would release a new album and docuseries in 2020 – with his single “Yummy” everything starts on January 3 and his Seasons YouTube documentary on January 27. In the introspective trailer, Bieber also confirmed that he would start a five-month national tour in May.

Bieber still has to officially announce the name of the album, although TMZ thinks he might have suggested it when he shared a photo of his new “Forever” tattoo on Instagram. He also got the word “Purpose” printed on him in 2015 to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album.

According to the outlet, Bieber’s album allegedly includes collaborations with Kehlani, Post Malone and Travis Scott, and based on a time stamp in the first episode of the Seasons Docuseries, it looks like he’s dropping it in February. In a scene from May 2019, “9 months to album release” is below the date, and according to my math skills, that brings us to February 2020. In the same episode, Bieber also teased a new song from his upcoming album, which you can listen to at 8: 42 hours.

In October, Bieber told fans in an now deleted Instagram post that if he received 20 million likes, he would release an album for Christmas. Since the message has been deleted, there is no way to tell whether the message has received all those likes, although something tells me it did. That same month, Bieber also posted the word “R & Bieber” on Instagram with a caption that simply said: “…………… 🎥👀🎶.” Oh, and his team happened to have submitted legal documents to try to use the “R & Bieber” trademark for entertainment services in the form of live musical performances and production of sound recordings, as well as merchandise and film.

“I feel that this is different from the previous albums, just because of where I am in my life,” said Bieber in the trailer. He added, “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”