When will Grey's Anatomy return in 2020?

Grey’s Anatomy just finished the first half of season 16, and it’s fair to say that the autumn finals kept fans on their toes. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to go back to the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital; the series returns for its mid-season premiere on January 23. But instead of leading the attack on Thursday night – as the series has had since season 11 – Grey’s moves from 8 p.m. to the original 9 p.m. time slot.

The change comes thanks to the return of Station 19, the spin-off series with the first reaction. Station 19 start ABC’s Thursday with Grey’s next and A million small things to 22:00 until it completes its second season in March. Thereafter How to get away with murder will reclaim the 10 p.m. to close the rest of the last season. And to start the new line-up with a bang, Station 19 and Grey’s will organize a two-hour crossover special following the events of Grey’s Autumn final.

So enjoy your vacation people! We have a lot to look forward to when Grey’s returns on January 23 at 9 p.m.