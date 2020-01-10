When will Elite Season 3 premiere on Netflix?

It has been several months since Netflix dropped the second season of its striking teenage drama The eliteAnd luckily we don’t have to wait too long for the third episode! On January 10, the streaming service announced that the Spanish-language series of murder mysteries set in a top class private school will return in March 2020, just about six months after the premiere of season two.

#Elite season 3 premieres March 2020 pic.twitter.com/SFZ1IA8OWe

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 10, 2020

Although there is not much more information about the coming season, we assume that it will improve for season two after the wild final. The previous eight episodes introduced a few new characters – Valerio, Cayetana and Rebeca – giving fans some truly unforgettable moments and eventually revealed Marina’s true killer. Of course, since this show revolves around privilege, deception and all kinds of bad crimes, they get away with it!

The series was updated in October, with star Ester Expósito (Carla) announcing it in a video and unveiling two new classmates played by Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo. We’ll have to wait and see how the new pair fits into the ritzy Spanish private school, and how things will go now that everyone knows what really happened when Marina was killed. Keep an eye on a specific premiere date and get ready to return to Las Encinas in March!