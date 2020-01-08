When will chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 premiere?

Loading...

Are you ready for more supernatural adventures? Good because Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for a third season on January 24! Fortunately, that means we don’t have to wait too long to dive back into the antics of the underworld. Netflix, which has already renewed the series for a fourth chapter, revealed the release date on December 6, along with a short promotional clip. In the 14-second video, not much is revealed except Kiernan Shipka, also known as Sabrina Spellman, who comes out of an eerie fog. “Welcome to hell”, a voice says. (* Events Voltage. *)

On January 8, the official Twitter page of the show released a poster that gave fans a little hint about what to look for. It seems that our dear Sabrina gets a dose of school spirit and rocks some pom-poms in the new season! But does she applaud Greendale or become a member of the pep team in hell?

Give me a H! give me an E! give me an L! give me another L! 📣 what is that spell? 😈 pic.twitter.com/GMqCtbGpm9

– Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020

In August, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased an important detail towards the show, and it sounds like things are going down – literally. “I think it’s safe to say we’re going to hell, yes,” he told TheWrap. “We’re going to hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.” It is hard to believe that after the end of the second season, the series can become more insane, but if you are dealing with sorcery and betrayal, calamity is inevitable. There is no rest for the wicked!