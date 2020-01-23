When will Altered Carbon season 2 be released on Netflix?

Get ready: Modified carbon season two comes to Netflix, and it’s only a month away! Netflix announced the second season of the scifi thriller in a tweet with the text: “Your re-sleeving is now complete”, accompanied by an image of the shape and color of the show’s logo. The official release date for season two is February 27, and we can’t wait to see what’s coming!

IGN unveiled the official synopsis for season two, and it sounds like we’re heading for another crooked season:

“Season two … finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, who continued his age-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet Kovacs jumps and searches the galaxy and finds himself returned to his home planet Harlan’s World with the promise to find Quell, Kovacs being pursued by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, crime and his quest to find Quell are the same. With the help of his loyal AI Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now work with new allies to outsmart his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer? “

As you may have noticed, Joel Kinnaman, the show’s lead man from season one, no longer plays our protagonist Takeshi Kovacs. That is actually a plot point: at the end of the first season, Kovacs “reverses” the physical body (or, Modified carbon colloquial, the “sleeve”) that he lived with his true owner, which means that he has a new physical form in the new season. That form is Anthony Mackie, also known as the potential new Captain America and star of the upcoming Disney + Marvel show The falcon and winter soldier. Other new cast members are Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlan’s World; James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki, an age-old mafia boss; Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp; and Dina Shihabi as the archaeologically oriented A.I. DIG 301.

Season two of Modified carbon will have a total of eight episodes, two less than the 10 episodes of the first season. All eight episodes will be available on February 27 on Netflix.