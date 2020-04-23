When we work remotely, Malwarebytes joins the VPN

Interest in virtual private networks (VPNs) has increased in importance and use in recent months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As many of us now work from home, the need to encrypt and protect our online activities has become paramount and technology adopters not only use it for personal reasons, but also as a means to connect to corporate resources. .

VPNs mask IP addresses and allow users to change their IP to originate in different geographic locations to set aside online geoblocking. More importantly, they also create more secure tunnels for communication between a browser and a server through encryption, which makes tracking and deploying eyes difficult.

According to PC Matic (.PDF) research, VPN use has quadrupled since 2010, and this trend is likely to continue in 2020; VPN providers are likely to enjoy a larger customer base and a higher share of premium subscriptions.

This is a market that Malwarebytes is looking for an antivirus provider, along with companies such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN and CyberGhost.

The company on Thursday launched Malwarebytes Privacy, a VPN that offers IP masking on 180 servers in 30 countries, along with 256-bit AES encrypted tunnels. The company also says that the new solution does not suffer from the delay and slow speed of some other VPNs on the market.

(In general, VPNs are often slower when they are free instead of paid, premium solutions.)

Malwarebytes says the new VPN offering is a set of privacy products on the way to launch.

Malwarebytes Privacy is currently only available on Windows machines and can be a standalone option ($ 59.99) or added to Malwarebytes Premium with support for up to five devices, amounting to $ 89.99.

Finally, the VPN will be deployed for Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome devices.

“As more and more people use home networks, it is increasingly essential that we extend security to each and every person – no matter where they are or what network they use – in order to protect themselves and exercise control over who gets their data and for what purpose, “said Akshay Bhargava, Malwarebytes CPO.

In related news this week, NordVPN expanded the use of WireGuard, an open source approach to VPN security that improves speed and reduces code complexity. The NordLynx system, available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux, is what the vendor calls “the most significant technology improvement ever introduced to our customers.”

