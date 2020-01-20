Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl 54.Credit: NFL on CBS

The AFC and NFC championship games took place on Sunday with the last four teams of the NFL playoffs. The top two teams are now traveling to Miami for Super Bowl 54 to determine who can win the Lombardi Trophy.

When was the last time the chiefs and 49ers were in the Super Bowl?

Chiefs end drought with return to Super Bowl

Last weekend, the Chiefs’ hopes of returning to the Super Bowl seemed to be in doubt as the Houston Texans got them on the ropes early. However, an impressive comeback was imminent on the way to the 51:31 victory.

That brought them to the AFC Championship Game against the excited Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Mahomes was down early this time, and the comeback started much earlier when Kansas City got up at half-time and won 35:24.

With the win, the Kansas City Chiefs go to the Super Bowl. This ended a 50-year drought for the team when they last appeared in the game in 1970.

The bosses were part of the American Football League at the time and defeated the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League 23-7 at Super Bowl IV at New Orleans Tulane Stadium.

Quarterback Len Dawson was the MVP of the championship game for Kansas City.

It’s also worth noting that the bosses appeared in Super Bowl I, the first edition of the championship game. However, they lost to the Green Bay Packers, a team they could have faced when they returned this year.

Chiefs Super Bowl appearances and results:

Super Bowl I (1967) – Lost against Packers 35-10

Super Bowl IV (1970) – Won the Vikings 23-7

Now the Chiefs fans hope their star QB Patrick Mahomes will lead them to a second win after the team is finally back on the cover.

49ers have multiple Super Bowl appearances, wins

In the 100 seasons of the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers have established themselves among the franchisees with several Super Bowl victories. That was thanks to star quarterbacks, Joe Montana and Steve Young.

San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl appearances and results:

Super Bowl XVI (1982) – 26-21 won against Bengals

Super Bowl XIX (1985) – 38-16 won against Dolphins

Super Bowl XXIII (1989) – 20-16 won against Bengals

Super Bowl XXIV (1990) – 55-10 won against Broncos

Super Bowl XXIX (1995) – 49-26 won against chargers

Super Bowl XLVII (2013) – 34-31 lost to Ravens

The first time the 49ers reached the championship game was in 1982 for Super Bowl XVI. Joe Montana led the team to his first championship with a 26:21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers returned to the big game three years later, beating Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in the Super Bowl XIX. Joe Montana received a second MVP award for his in-game performance.

A third trip to the Super Bowl took place in 1989 when the San Francisco 49ers competed against the Cincinnati Bengals at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium. Jerry Rice was the team’s MVP in the 20:16 win in Super Bowl XXIII.

They would make it back to the Super Bowl XXIV in 1990. This time it was a big blow when Joe Montana won his third Super Bowl MVP. San Francisco won 55-10 against John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

When the 49ers went to the Super Bowl in 1995, this was their fifth trip. This time it was behind quarterback Steve Young who led the team to a 49:26 win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Young won the MVP Award and put his name among the stars of the big game. He was one of the greats of the 49s at Sunday’s NFC championship game to see the team compete against Green Bay.

That was five wins on five trips. However, the 49ers would return to quarterback Colin Kaepernick for Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, but with a different result. They would fall for the Baltimore Ravens, with MVP Joe Flacco leading his team to a 34:31 win.

That means a drought of only seven years for San Francisco. The two teams have never met in a Super Bowl. This seems like an exciting matchup between two impressive soccer teams. Is it time to kick off?