When this pandemic is over, will you want to leave your home office?

It’s been a few weeks of change. The word unprecedented has been thrown with unprecedented fervor. Suddenly, millions of people had to stop going to the office and jump to find the gear to set up temporary work at home.

But now that you have your home office space set up and equipped in the way you want, how will it feel to leave it when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is reduced and things are back to normal?

As someone who’s been working from home for decades, I find I’m more productive in my home office, but for people who were suddenly uprooted from their office, disconnecting friends and colleagues, office and even simple things. like lunch rituals, it has been difficult to deal with.

On top of that, choosing to work from home is a lot different than having to work from home, and combined with everything that happens, I can understand how it can be tricky for some.

So I asked some of the people who found themselves working from home how they felt about returning to normal.

Note: All names have been changed.

“I can’t imagine going back to the office, to be honest with you,” Jane told me. She had worked in the office of about a dozen people in a small accounting firm before the pandemic, before being sent to work from home.

“At first I hated it,” he said, “but there has been so much disruption that I feel like work from home has been lost to the rest, well, the rest.”

“I’m glad I’m at my house and not the front line. It would be difficult now.”

He got a very different answer from John, who works as a web designer.

“I was very disciplined not to take the work home with me, but now it is here, I fear that I will never be able to put this genre back in the box and that the balance between work and life will never be again. normality, “he said.

“Coronavirus has been a great win for companies that want their staff to do more with less,” he added.

Vikky works for a PR company, he had a rather pragmatic view of things.

“I’m just glad I’m confident, my colleagues are safe and we still have work.”

When I was pressured to leave my job and return to the office, my response was echoed by what I heard from a few other people now working from home.

“I know it’s only been a few weeks, but I think I forgot how the office was. I remember my colleagues, because I saw them on the screen, but I didn’t remember what I had as an office. I’m a little scared by the idea. to come back. It’s strange that as ‘abnormal’ it has become the new normal. “

How do you feel about leaving your home space when all this is done and returning to your office? Tell me about the congratulations below or drop me a line on Twitter (my DMs are open)!