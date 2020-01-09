When the Penguins packed Igloo in 1979!

Loading...

RICHMOND, Go. – The Penguins have not failed to sell a home game for more than a decade. But this has not always been the case. In 1979, for example, they didn’t pack the Civic Arena until the calendar became January.

The crowd that night was well deserved, however.

The team was on a hot streak, just lending more heat at an exuberant time to be a Pittsburgh sports fan. A week later, the Steelers would capture their third Lombardi trophy and 12 months later, their fourth. In the middle of this period, the Fam-a-Lee of Pirates would win the World Series. And although these Penguins did not reach such heights, they managed to end the season with a record of 36-31-13, sufficient for second place in the Norris division, and beat the Sabers in the first round of playoffs before falling to the same Bruins in the second.

ROB ULLMAN / DKPS

